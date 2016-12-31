Trump says he doesn’t trust computers as he rings in 2017

Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) –The Associated Press
By
JILL COLVIN
AP,
December 31, 2016

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.

Trump rarely uses email or computers despite his frequent tweeting.

“You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I’ll tell you what: No computer is safe,” Trump told reporters during his annual New Year’s Eve bash. “I don’t care what they say.”

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly cast aside allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the presidential election through hacking. President Barack Obama earlier this week ordered sanctions on Russian spy agencies, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats the U.S. said were really spies. The Russian government has denied the allegations.

Trump, who has said that he plans to meet with intelligence officials next to week to learn more about the allegations, said he wants U.S. officials “to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge.” He pointed to intelligence failures over the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq before the U.S. invasion, and declared himself an expert in the area.

“I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else,” he said.

He added, cryptically, that he also knows “things that other people don’t know. And so they cannot be sure of the situation.”

Trump made the comments during his annual New Year’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of guests gathered in the club’s grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio. Reporters were invited to watch as guests arrived.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Trump ditched his press pool, traveling to play golf at one of his clubs without a pool of journalists on hand to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts.

A member of Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said about 25 U.S. Secret Service agents accompanied the president-elect. Reporters had not been advised of the visit to the club.

Transition aide Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Trump had made a “last-minute trip” to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, which is about a half-hour drive from Mar-a-Lago, where Trump has been spending the holidays. He returned to the estate at midafternoon.

Grisham said that she and other aides weren’t aware of the trip and “appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

“We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don’t anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration,” she said in a statement.

Trump, both as a candidate and during the transition, has often scoffed at tradition, such as allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times to ensure the public knows where he is. Not long after his election, Trump went out to dinner with his family in Manhattan without informing the pool of his whereabouts.

The practice is meant to ensure that journalists are on hand to witness, on behalf of the public, the activities of the president or president-elect, rather than relying on secondhand accounts.

Advertisement

The White House also depends on having journalists nearby at all times to relay the president’s first comments on breaking news.

Trump aides appear to have made an effort in recent weeks to offer additional access, allowing reporters to camp out outside a doorway at Mar-a-Lago to document staff and Cabinet candidates’ arrivals and departures. Aides also are providing information about his meeting schedule.

Every president and president-elect in recent memory has traveled with a pool of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, paying their way and sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

Before he went golfing Saturday, Trump tweeted an unusual New Year’s message to friends and foes: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

With the arrival of 2017, another New Year’s message moved on Trump’s Twitter account at about midnight.

This one was decidedly more upbeat and carefully prepared — illustrated with a photo that included his holiday message next to it, including a hashtag and abbreviation referring to his campaign slogan: Make America Great Again.

“To all Americans- HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA.”

___

Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj

TOPICS: National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Business
The bars where drivers got drunk before their OUI arrests December 31, 2016 | 8:05 PM
National News
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in New Year's attack on nightclub December 31, 2016 | 7:52 PM
Local News
Three people, including 2 teens, die in Easton crash December 31, 2016 | 12:11 PM
Jackie Falla is embarking on the renovation of her fourth project.
Real Estate
Can a rookie house-flipper pocket $1 million? December 31, 2016 | 11:47 AM
Kevin Norton prepared an outrigger on a fishing trip off the coast of Scituate.
Local News
Are there more fish in the ocean than regulators say? December 31, 2016 | 11:25 AM
Michael Skakel in Bedford, N.Y., after his murder conviction was overturned on grounds of inadequate legal representation.
Crime
Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction December 31, 2016 | 2:46 AM
Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge.
Local News
Grad students say Harvard hindered unionization vote December 30, 2016 | 1:27 PM
A marijuana joint is rolled Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in San Francisco. Prop 64 legalizing marijuana for recreational use passed in California. The number of Americans living in states with recreational marijuana more than tripled after at least three states voted to fully legalize the drug. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Local News
Baker signs marijuana delay amid protest December 30, 2016 | 12:39 PM
National News
Business executive and family among 6 on missing Ohio plane December 30, 2016 | 12:26 PM
Falmouth-12/30/16- A funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony's Church for Falmouth High School hockey player Owen Higgins, one of two FHS students killed in a car crash last week. Paul Moore, Falmouth High hockey coach stands facing the casket as FHS hockey players make their way into the church. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Mourners gather for funeral of Falmouth crash’s second victim December 30, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Gov. Baker will attend Trump inauguration December 30, 2016 | 11:06 AM
Newton, MA., 12/28/16, The live video behind the anchor desk at the new NBC Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston studios. The Boston Globe got a tourpreview of the new studio and channel that debuts on Jan. 1 Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Business
What you need to know about NBC’s channel flip in Boston December 30, 2016 | 10:48 AM
In this photo taken Dec. 20, 2016, a home with shutters, at right, is next to a home without shutters, at left, in Woodstock, Vt. The village of Woodstock is cracking down on homeowners who are refusing to keep shutters on their homes. Officials say the loss of shutters would hurt the village's historic character. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont town in Budweiser Clydesdale ad fights to save its charm December 30, 2016 | 10:41 AM
National News
US gives detailed look at Russia's alleged election hacking December 30, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Local News
Company agrees to pay $1.2M to run pipeline through Mass. forest December 30, 2016 | 9:44 AM
31dotblock - Rendering of a view into Dot Block retail court from Dorchester Avenue. (Rode Architects)
Local News
362-unit Dot Block project could break ground by summer December 30, 2016 | 9:30 AM
Local News
City’s new records chief once OK’d sealing names of police facing OUI charges December 30, 2016 | 9:25 AM
Medford, MA - November 16, 2016: Karen Hanlon (cq), left, hugs clinic supervisor Eve Kennedy-Spaien (cq) at the end of her last day of the Functional Restoration Program for Pain Management at the Spaulding Outpatient Center in Medford, MA November 16, 2016. Hanlon graduated from the program. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: HealthScience reporter:
Health
Beyond pills and shots: Pain patients seek other options December 30, 2016 | 9:18 AM
10/26/2012 BOSTON, MA Patrons stand outside at Jerry Remy's Seaport (cq) on Northern Avenue (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Three Boston bars absolved in state ‘pay-to-play’ case December 30, 2016 | 9:06 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an annual meeting marking a professional holiday for Russian security service employees in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
Putin says Russia won't oust US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:45 AM
Politics
Putin says Russia won't expel US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:41 AM
Local News
Man charged with posing as HVAC worker held on bail December 30, 2016 | 7:25 AM
Local News
Cops: Man charged after trying to steal car with wrong keys December 30, 2016 | 3:38 AM
Crime
DA: Man sentenced to prison for assaulting wife, 3 children December 30, 2016 | 3:32 AM
Local News
Legal pot supporters cry foul over bill to delay sales December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
In this photo provided by the Aspen, Colo., Police Department, 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy is shown following his arrest for disorderly conduct after he was involved in a bar fight in the tony resort town of Aspen, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Kennedy is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the grandson of Robert Kennedy. Kennedy's court appearance on the charge is set for Feb. 22. (Photo Courtesy of the Aspen, Colo., Police Department via AP)
National News
Kennedy grandson arrested in Aspen bar fight December 29, 2016 | 5:49 PM
Local News
Homicide investigation opened after teen found in salt marsh December 29, 2016 | 5:33 PM
NORWICH, CT - MARCH 23: Oxycodone pain pills spill out of a prescription container on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed, in an effort to curb the epidemic. The CDC estimates that most new heroin addicts first became hooked on prescription pain medication before graduating to heroin, which is stronger and cheaper. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Local News
State report reveals barriers in opioid addiction treatment December 29, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Local News
IT officials: Data breach required 'average computer skills' December 29, 2016 | 12:33 PM
Business
An old brewery’s name restored in Jamaica Plain December 29, 2016 | 12:15 PM