What comes next in D.C. in the World of Trump?

WASHINGTON — From the boardroom to the campaign trail, unpredictability has been Donald Trump’s defining trait.

Trump’s presidential transition has been similarly marked by unconventional twists and turns. The reality-TV-style auditioning of key Cabinet candidates. Dissonant signals on where he stands on climate change and the use of torture. Twitter blasts at odd hours about the nation’s nuclear arsenal and foreign policy. Kanye.

His unpredictability — coming after a campaign promise to shake up Washington — is roiling Washington’s lobbyists and intelligentsia, handing those whose business it is to shape the policy-making process in Washington the toughest job they’ve had in decades.

“The amount of uncertainty here is just enormous,” said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank. As the weeks tick down to the president-elect’s inauguration, to a certain extent, he said, “we’re all trying to figure out how to do our jobs.”

Most people in Washington didn’t expect Trump to win. So the real estate mogul’s surprise victory sent many lobbyists scrambling to make connections and build relationships with Trump’s close advisers.

