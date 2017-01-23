Mass. lawmakers find silver lining in 2016 election outcome

WASHINGTON — For those who see Donald Trump as a hostile force invading American politics, the Massachusetts congressional delegation began assuming a role as vanguard of the resistance well before the weekend women’s march.​

It amounts to a silver lining in the 2016 election for the all-Democrat Bay State representatives and senators. They have a fresh platform to raise their profiles — and campaign money — with brickbats and protests aimed at the incoming White House.

Representative Katherine Clark was one of the first lawmakers in the country to announce she would boycott Trump’s inauguration, flouting years of precedent. Representative Michael Capuano followed suit.

In a symbolic act, Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester raised the first Democratic objection to the House certifying the presidential election results, charging that the outcome was compromised by Russian hacking. Representative Seth Moulton, an Iraq war veteran, called the president-elect “a draft dodger” in various forums.

