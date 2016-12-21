Police report: Michael Floyd had blood-alcohol level of .217

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Michael Floyd. —Scottsdale Police Department via AP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A police report released Wednesday says Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona’s legal limit for alcohol is .08; Floyd’s blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. New England then claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd was taken into custody early the morning of Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection in Scottsdale.

Advertisement

He was booked and released from jail later that morning.

Video of the incident was also released Wednesday by Scottsdale police, and shows body cam video of an officer observing Floyd’s SUV stopped despite twice receiving green lights. The officer is seen approaching the vehicle and finds Floyd asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake. After being awakened by the officer knocking on the window, Floyd appears incoherent and initially has trouble identifying his surroundings.

Floyd was inactive for the Patriots’ win at Denver Sunday, but was on the sideline. He participated in his first full practice with New England on Wednesday, though he was not present in the locker room during the 45-minute period open to the media.

Coach Bill Belichick said prior to the workout that he had not seen the video of Floyd’s arrest, and said in an earlier statement that it is ‘‘an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on.’’

But Belichick said the team does have a system in place to support a player in Floyd’s situation.

‘‘There are a lot of things outside of football that we all deal with,’’ Belichick said. ‘‘It’s a long, long list and we provide a lot of resources for everybody on that.’’

Advertisement

With Floyd, the Patriots are hoping to add depth to their receiving corps. Danny Amendola is recovering from an ankle injury and tight end Rob Gronkowski is on injured reserve following back surgery.

The Patriots host the Jets on Saturday.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL