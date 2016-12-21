Donald Trump’s personal doctor: ‘If something happens to him, then it happens to him’

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Dr. Harold Bornstein doesn’t appear to be too worried about the age of his longtime patient, President-elect Donald Trump.

In a one-on-one interview with STAT, the 69-year-old Tufts graduate (and author of Trump’s infamously superlative health report last year) said it “never occurred to [him]” that his longtime patient is set to be the oldest president in U.S. history.

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” Bornstein told STAT. “It’s like all the rest of us, no? That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

Ever-media-averse during the campaign, the eccentric physician’s first interview since the election shed light on whether he’ll continue to provide care for Trump post-inauguration, his family’s Massachusetts roots, and his views on Obamacare.

Yet after the interview, in an unusual turn, Bornstein repeatedly and angrily attempted to keep the profile from being published, threatening the STAT reporter with his purported connections to The New York Times.

“I’m going to make sure you don’t ever work again if you do this,” he reportedly said.

Click over to STAT for the full account.