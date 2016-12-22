Brianna Wu, Boston game developer and critic of GamerGate, to run for Congress

Brianna Wu (seated) with cofounder Amanda Warner. —SHANNON GRANT/HANDOUT

Brianna Wu, the cofounder of a Boston company who has made headlines in recent years for being targeted by the GamerGate movement, says she is launching a campaign to run for Congress in 2018.

In an interview with the Globe, Wu, 39, said she is in the beginning stages of assembling a campaign team, hiring a lawyer, and gathering information to file the appropriate paperwork, which she said she aims to do next week.

The video game developer, who received death threats two years ago for her criticisms of GamerGate, is currently tight-lipped about which Congressional district she will be running for, but noted that it would be in the Greater Boston area and she would not campaign against Katherine Clark: “We need more Katherine Clarks in Congress, not fewer,” said Wu, a Democrat who said she helped campaign for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election cycle.

