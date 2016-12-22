Massachusetts pols sitting on mountains of campaign cash

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. –Elise Amendola / AP
STEVE LeBLANC
BOSTON (AP) — Top Massachusetts politicians are sitting on large amounts of campaign cash heading into the 2018 election cycle.

One of the largest belongs to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker who had $4.6 million as of mid-December.

That’s well ahead of what former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick or Republican Gov. Mitt Romney accumulated during their first two years.

A big reason for Baker’s surge is a 2014 law that doubled the maximum annual donation from $500 to $1,000.

Baker has received nearly $2.8 million in individual donations of $1,000 each.

He’s isn’t the only politician stockpiling cash.

As of mid-December, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey had $650,000. About a third of the money she raised came in $1,000 donations.

Baker and Healey also have tailored their fundraising pitches to loyal supporters.

