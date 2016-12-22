Watch Dan Koh run — but for what?

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Dan Koh, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s chief of staff. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

The third of three profiles of the advisers closest to Mayor Martin J. Walsh as he embarks on his bid for reelection.

Dan Koh wants to run. Maybe for Congress. Maybe for another office.

“I’d be disingenuous,” said the mayor’s 31-year-old chief of staff, “if I said I’d never thought about it.”

Has the campaign already begun? Is that why Koh so often finds himself in the spotlight? Or does that reflect the mind-meld that has grown between Koh and Mayor Martin J. Walsh — a boss happy to relinquish the starring role?

