Newton Mayor Setti Warren is ‘strongly considering’ a 2018 run for governor

FOR DAVID SCHARFENBERG HOUSING STORY PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH PRIOR 07/05/2016 -Newton, MA- Newton mayor Setti Warren poses for a portrait in his office in Newton, MA on July 05, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Newton Mayor Setti Warren poses for a portrait in his office earlier this year. –Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe
By
December 27, 2016

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

At last, Newton Mayor Setti Warren is (somewhat) publicly considering what he has reportedly been discussing privately: A 2018 bid to be governor of Massachusetts.

In an email obtained by The Boston Globe, the Democratic mayor, who recently announced he will not seek a third term, wrote he is “strongly considering” a run for the corner office and encouraged supporters to make a donation before the end of 2016.

“In the coming weeks, I will be evaluating options about my next steps and one option I am strongly considering is entering the race for Governor in 2018,” wrote Warren, the only Bay State Democrat so far to float a run against Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Advertisement

Even in deep-blue Massachusetts, challenging the incumbent governor (and his sky-high approval ratings) is seen as a formidable task for Democrats. Warren is among a very short list of would-be opponents.

“As 2016 closes, there is an important fundraising deadline for us to raise resources to allow a full consideration of all options,” the mayor wrote in his email to supporters. “I would be extremely grateful if you would consider making a donation of any amount before the end of the year to help us get ready.”

In November, the Globe reported that Warren had privately announced his gubernatorial intentions and was soliciting early campaign donations in order to maximize his fundraising capacity over three separate calendar years. One unnamed source told the Globe that the Democrat’s fundraising appeal “was expressly to fund a challenge to Baker.” As Politico reported earlier that month, Warren has also hired John Walsh, a former state Democratic party chair and campaign aide to Gov. Deval Patrick, as an advisor.

This wouldn’t be the first time Warren has sought statewide office.

Two years into his first term as Newton’s first African-American mayor, Warren briefly launched a U.S. Senate campaign in 2011, reportedly at the beckoning of state Democrats like Patrick and Sen. John Kerry. However, he dropped out shortly after Elizabeth Warren, then a Harvard Law School professor with national name recognition, entered the crowded primary race.

Advertisement

Warren, the mayor, later endorsed Warren, the candidate, who would go on to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Scott Brown.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
Teen Vogue writer receives threats after Fox News interview December 27, 2016 | 5:56 PM
FILE -- Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Oct. 18, 2016. An examination of the company reveals a distinctly family-oriented business fortified with longtime loyalists that operates less on standardized procedures and more on a culture of Donald Trump. (Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times)
National News
Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys December 27, 2016 | 5:30 PM
Falmouth-12/27/16 A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School Hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died last week in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teamates lined the outside of the church as FHS football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
'Inseparable' student-athletes killed in car crash remembered in Falmouth December 27, 2016 | 4:00 PM
Workers build portions of the inaugural platform for the Presidential Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump inauguration security planners preparing for protests December 27, 2016 | 3:51 PM
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
Celebs
Read reactions to Carrie Fisher's death December 27, 2016 | 2:32 PM
epa05687030 (FILE) - A file picture dated 23 June 2013 shows US actress Carrie Fisher at Supanova Pop Culture Expo at Homebush in Sydney, Australia. According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Celebs
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60 December 27, 2016 | 1:14 PM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Celebs
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 12:59 PM
In this, Oct. 13, 2011, file photo, Matthew Thomas, Chief Sachem of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing.
Local News
Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully December 27, 2016 | 12:12 PM
The signature pink mustache of ride-booking company Lyft sits on the hood of a vehicle during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. Legislation signed earlier this year cleared up regulatory uncertainty and allowed for Lyft and other ride-booking services, like Uber, to resume operations in the state. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Local News
Lyft driver pleads not guilty to stabbing Boston woman December 27, 2016 | 11:29 AM
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Connecticut.
National News
7 arrested after fights break out at Connecticut mall December 27, 2016 | 10:49 AM
Music
George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London December 27, 2016 | 10:12 AM
Candles lined a Falmouth High School athletic field as friends and classmates attended a vigil. Students James Lavin and Owen Higgins died in a car crash.
Local News
Funeral services planned for two Falmouth teens killed in crash December 27, 2016 | 9:49 AM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
Phillips Exeter still reeling from sexual abuse claims December 27, 2016 | 9:14 AM
World News
Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense December 27, 2016 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Mass. bank sued over fraudulent wire transfers December 27, 2016 | 8:35 AM
Sunday River ski resort in Maine.
Skiing
A new Maine snow report will help winter sports enthusiasts December 27, 2016 | 8:33 AM
Politics
Trump says the UN is just a club for people to 'have a good time' December 27, 2016 | 7:11 AM
Local News
70-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Revere dies of injuries December 27, 2016 | 6:47 AM
Local News
19th century voting records preserved in New Hampshire December 27, 2016 | 5:56 AM
Ana Martinez
Local News
73-year-old Providence woman still missing since last Christmas December 27, 2016 | 5:25 AM
In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo John Valverde, right, speaks during a meeting while seated next to Chiffawn Johnson, left, a talent acquisition manager and human resources generalist at YouthBuild USA, Inc., in Somerville, Mass. In January of 2017 Valverde is to take over as CEO of the organization that helps young, low-income inner-city dropouts reclaim their lives. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
SOMERVILLE 04/26/06-- No.3. Prospect Hill Park and its stone tower . (Globe staff photo:Joanne Rathe section:mag reporter:suzanne althoff ) Library Tag 05142006 Magazine
Events
Somerville will mark raising of nation's first official flag on New Year's Day December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Roy Cooper, Democratic governor-elect of North Carolina, faces a veto-proof Republican majority in the state legislature, but he may have other options for advancing his priorities.
Politics
Tough club: One party has governor’s mansion; other has the statehouse December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Overhaul of Boston murder unit improved murder clearance rate December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A mail worker sorted packages at a US postal center in San Francisco.
National News
Synthetic opioids are getting into US by mail, experts say December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
An MBTA bus drove down a dedicated lane on Broadway in Everett. The city and the T are conducting a trial of a bus-only lane during the morning rush hour.
Local News
Could bus-only lanes ease Everett’s commute woes? December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows a marijuana plant and its buds at Alternative Solutions, local medical marijuana producer in Washington, DC. The blue associated with Democrats and the red of Republicans will blend with another color next November 8, 2016 on Election Day: the green of marijuana, as nine states vote on legalizing pot. Voters nationwide decide between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for president, but in those states weed will also be on the ballot. California, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote on legalizing possession and recreational use of marijuana, as well as regulating its cultivation, production and sale. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Local News
Maine town to consider pot moratorium after vote to legalize December 27, 2016 | 3:48 AM
Police officers continue to patrol the area as people linger in the parking lots around Oak Court Mall after the mall was closed due to a disturbance Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
National News
Chaos strikes more than a dozen malls, disrupting post-Christmas shopping December 27, 2016 | 1:53 AM
Local News
Man who was hit by car while crossing street in Revere dies December 26, 2016 | 11:21 PM
Health
Doctors are divided 'big time' over Trump's nominee to health post December 26, 2016 | 11:10 PM