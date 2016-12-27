Trump inauguration security planners preparing for protests

Workers build portions of the inaugural platform for the Presidential Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Workers build portions of the inaugural platform. –Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
By
Nicholas Fandos, New York Times News Service
3:51 PM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON — Security surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump is proving to be the most challenging in recent history, according to senior officials involved in its planning, largely because of the same forces of political rancor that shaped the race for the presidency.

On top of the daunting threats to any inaugural ceremony, the three dozen agencies responsible for security at the Jan. 20 festivities are preparing for the possibility of large numbers of protesters flooding the capital, along with what may be nearly 1 million supporters of Trump.

The agencies are worried about the possibility of confrontations between groups of Americans still deeply divided over the election — and at a moment when millions of people around the world will be turning their attention to Washington. At the very least, officials said, protests would put additional pressure on the region’s already-stretched security apparatus.

Advertisement

“To paraphrase Tolstoy: Each inauguration is risky, but each is risky in its own way,” said Michael Chertoff, who was secretary of homeland security under President George W. Bush and oversaw the department for President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, in 2009.

“I can’t think of an inauguration that presented more security challenges than this one,” Chertoff said.

There were, of course, heightened concerns for the second inauguration of Bush, in 2005, the first presidential swearing-in to follow the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. And in 2009, Obama’s inauguration was the first transfer of power in the post-9/11 era — and the first in which an African-American was taking the oath of office. Obama faced a rash of racist threats, as well as concerns about a terrorist plot that ultimately proved unfounded but sent the president-elect and top aides scrambling on the eve of his swearing-in.

Even so, Obama did not face the kind of large protests expected to greet Trump when he officially arrives in Washington. The 2009 crowd of nearly 2 million people, a record, included few, if any, protesters and did not lead to a single arrest, according to Christopher T. Geldart, the director of homeland security for the District of Columbia.

The National Park Service, which controls much of the public land in Washington, from sidewalks to the Mall, has already seen permit requests from groups hoping to host events both for and against Trump skyrocket to 23; in typical inauguration years it gets just a handful of requests.

Advertisement

Safeguarding the nation’s peaceful transfer of power is no easy task even under the most predictable of circumstances. There are few higher-profile rituals in American public life than the swearing-in of a new president.

From Washington’s metropolitan police to the National Park Service to the FBI, a vast overlapping patchwork of intelligence analysts, military personnel and law enforcement officers numbering in the tens of thousands will be working to protect the inauguration and related activities.

In total, more than three dozen different agencies spread out across the capital will be working to prevent the occasion from becoming a platform for individuals or groups looking to do harm. Their work, begun months ago, has taken on a new urgency since Election Day and will soon include the imposition of a security perimeter around the Capitol, the Mall and large parts of the city.

The costs of security alone are expected to exceed $100 million.

Protecting the new president, the thousands of dignitaries who will be on hand and the crowds is the top priority of federal intelligence, law enforcement and military agencies, as it has been at inaugurations since the Sept. 11 attacks. Threats, from foreign actors and from homegrown extremists alike, remain a chief concern, current and former officials said.

“What the intelligence community says publicly is what they say privately, and that is more threats from more directions than ever before,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is chairman of the congressional committee planning the inaugural ceremony. “And that just means the Capitol Police and the security elements need to be more thoughtful and alert than ever to what could happen.”

Advertisement

But this time, security forces — particularly law enforcement officers who will be on the ground here — are also preparing to confront crowds of Americans who are unusually divided and anxious over the election results. The priority, officials said, is to avoid the kind of violent clashes that periodically flared up on the campaign trail between Trump’s supporters and those who opposed him, while allowing groups on both sides to carry on with events.

“Everybody knows how contentious the campaign was,” said Geldart, the District of Columbia homeland security director. “Honestly, what really keeps me up at night around this is the ability for us to just allow folks to come in, express their views, and leave safely.”

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the Park Service, said the agency was “actively reviewing” permit requests, with a goal of trying to accommodate as many events as possible. Groups that are granted permits will be spaced out to try to prevent mixing, Geldart said. The largest of those events, the so-called Women’s March on Washington, was granted a permit for some 200,000 people to rally and then march in protest against Trump on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration.

Boris Epshteyn, communications director for Trump’s inaugural planning committee, said the group welcomed the “free exercise” of First Amendment rights “as long as it is done peacefully and within all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

Just how many of Trump’s supporters will attend remains unclear. The planning committee said it was expecting between 2 and 3 million people. Such a crowd would be a record, though Geldart said his team had yet to see evidence that would cause it to revise its own estimates of 800,000 to 900,000 people.

The security effort will require virtually the full strength of the region’s law enforcement agencies, as well as significant reinforcements. More than 3,200 police officers from departments across the country and about 8,000 members of the National Guard will be on hand to help with basic crowd and traffic control around the city. Another 5,000 active duty service members will be on hand to serve in ceremonial capacities.

Geldart said those forces would allow local agencies better versed in crowd management tactics to monitor the protesters and pro-Trump groups, in person and with the help of social media.

The security planning covers not just Inauguration Day itself but also a week of public and private events planned to celebrate Trump’s victory, beginning with a welcome concert on the National Mall on Jan. 19.

Thomas Barrack Jr., a longtime friend of Trump’s who is leading the inaugural planning committee, said each of those events had been carefully negotiated with the Secret Service and its partners.

Trump’s personal security was made somewhat simpler when he decided he would stay at Blair House, as his modern predecessors have, rather than at his new hotel in Washington, as was once under consideration.

“It’s their party and we’re there to develop the operation security plan to make their party safe,” said James Murray, the deputy assistant director of the Secret Service’s office of protective operations, which has overall responsibility for inaugural security. “But by all means it’s certainly a back-and-forth kind of thing.”

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Celebs
Read reactions to Carrie Fisher's death December 27, 2016 | 2:32 PM
Celebs
Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 1:14 PM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Celebs
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 12:59 PM
In this, Oct. 13, 2011, file photo, Matthew Thomas, Chief Sachem of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing.
Local News
Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully December 27, 2016 | 12:12 PM
The signature pink mustache of ride-booking company Lyft sits on the hood of a vehicle during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. Legislation signed earlier this year cleared up regulatory uncertainty and allowed for Lyft and other ride-booking services, like Uber, to resume operations in the state. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Local News
Lyft driver pleads not guilty to stabbing Boston woman December 27, 2016 | 11:29 AM
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Connecticut.
National News
7 arrested after fights break out at Connecticut mall December 27, 2016 | 10:49 AM
Music
George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London December 27, 2016 | 10:12 AM
Candles lined a Falmouth High School athletic field as friends and classmates attended a vigil. Students James Lavin and Owen Higgins died in a car crash.
Local News
Funeral services planned for two Falmouth teens killed in crash December 27, 2016 | 9:49 AM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
Phillips Exeter still reeling from sexual abuse claims December 27, 2016 | 9:14 AM
World News
Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense December 27, 2016 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Mass. bank sued over fraudulent wire transfers December 27, 2016 | 8:35 AM
Sunday River ski resort in Maine.
Skiing
A new Maine snow report will help winter sports enthusiasts December 27, 2016 | 8:33 AM
Politics
Trump says the UN is just a club for people to 'have a good time' December 27, 2016 | 7:11 AM
Local News
70-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Revere dies of injuries December 27, 2016 | 6:47 AM
Local News
19th century voting records preserved in New Hampshire December 27, 2016 | 5:56 AM
Ana Martinez
Local News
73-year-old Providence woman still missing since last Christmas December 27, 2016 | 5:25 AM
In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo John Valverde, right, speaks during a meeting while seated next to Chiffawn Johnson, left, a talent acquisition manager and human resources generalist at YouthBuild USA, Inc., in Somerville, Mass. In January of 2017 Valverde is to take over as CEO of the organization that helps young, low-income inner-city dropouts reclaim their lives. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
SOMERVILLE 04/26/06-- No.3. Prospect Hill Park and its stone tower . (Globe staff photo:Joanne Rathe section:mag reporter:suzanne althoff ) Library Tag 05142006 Magazine
Events
Somerville will mark raising of nation's first official flag on New Year's Day December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Roy Cooper, Democratic governor-elect of North Carolina, faces a veto-proof Republican majority in the state legislature, but he may have other options for advancing his priorities.
Politics
Tough club: One party has governor’s mansion; other has the statehouse December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Overhaul of Boston murder unit improved murder clearance rate December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A mail worker sorted packages at a US postal center in San Francisco.
National News
Synthetic opioids are getting into US by mail, experts say December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
An MBTA bus drove down a dedicated lane on Broadway in Everett. The city and the T are conducting a trial of a bus-only lane during the morning rush hour.
Local News
Could bus-only lanes ease Everett’s commute woes? December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows a marijuana plant and its buds at Alternative Solutions, local medical marijuana producer in Washington, DC. The blue associated with Democrats and the red of Republicans will blend with another color next November 8, 2016 on Election Day: the green of marijuana, as nine states vote on legalizing pot. Voters nationwide decide between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for president, but in those states weed will also be on the ballot. California, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote on legalizing possession and recreational use of marijuana, as well as regulating its cultivation, production and sale. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Local News
Maine town to consider pot moratorium after vote to legalize December 27, 2016 | 3:48 AM
Police officers continue to patrol the area as people linger in the parking lots around Oak Court Mall after the mall was closed due to a disturbance Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
National News
Chaos strikes more than a dozen malls, disrupting post-Christmas shopping December 27, 2016 | 1:53 AM
Local News
Man who was hit by car while crossing street in Revere dies December 26, 2016 | 11:21 PM
Health
Doctors are divided 'big time' over Trump's nominee to health post December 26, 2016 | 11:10 PM
Local News
Driver rescued after truck crashes into Westwood pond December 26, 2016 | 10:44 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Hershey, Pa. Trump said Saturday, Dec. 24, he will dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Politics
Trump says UN is just a club for people to 'have a good time' December 26, 2016 | 10:36 PM
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Obama vs. Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won December 26, 2016 | 10:20 PM
President-elect Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” until the rest of the world “comes to its senses” regarding nuclear weapons. Trump made the statement on Twitter and did not expand on either the actions he wants the U.S. to take or the issues he sees around the world. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Trump is repeating some behaviors he criticized in Clinton December 26, 2016 | 4:46 PM