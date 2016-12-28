Thousands of Massachusetts residents pledge to join women’s march in D.C.

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

In November, days after the election of Donald Trump, Tami Gouveia started a Facebook group promoting the Women’s March on Washington. Within 24 hours, more than 1,000 people from Massachusetts had committed to attend.

Now, that list has blossomed to more than 8,000, with at least 60 buses prepared to ferry the marchers to the nation’s capital.

New York is the only state with a larger contingent so far.

