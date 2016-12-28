Trump accuses Obama of ‘inflammatory’ roadblocks

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time." His post on Twitter Monday, Dec. 26, is the president-elect's latest comment since the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) –The Associated Press
By
VIVIAN SALAMA
AP,
3:30 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of throwing up “inflammatory” roadblocks during the transition of power and his administration of treating Israel with “total disdain,” further straining the veneer of civility between the incoming and outgoing leaders.

Although Trump didn’t detail his complaints in his morning broadsides on Twitter, the president-elect has made it clear that it didn’t sit well with him when Obama recently boasted that he would have won the election if he’d been running. Trump’s largely respectful tone about Obama since the election evaporated in his latest tweets.

Advertisement

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks,” Trump tweeted. “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

Trump also took direct issue with the Obama administration’s decision to let a U.N. Security Council resolution critical of Israel pass.

“We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” he said in a two-part tweet. “They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but … not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”

Trump and his team have until now been largely complimentary of the way Obama and his people have handled the transition. The president-elect’s complaints about the treatment of Israel came a few hours before John Kerry was to make his final speech about Mideast peace as secretary of state — remarks that some Israeli officials panned in advance. The administration’s decision not to veto the U.N. resolution aggravated an already strained U.S.-Israel relationship.

A dispute erupted Monday between Obama and Trump, spurred by Obama’s hypothetical musings that had he run again, he would have been victorious. Obama suggested he still holds enough sway over the coalition of voters who elected him twice to get them to vote for him once again. Trump’s response to that was “NO WAY!”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in very important swing states, and lost. The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Obama swept most key swing states in his two bids for the White House, but Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, fell short.

Later Tuesday, Trump thanked himself for a surge in a key gauge of consumer confidence. He wrote on Twitter that the Conference Board had reported that its consumer confidence index had climbed to 113.7 in December.

Trump noted that’s the highest the index has climbed in more than 15 years, then added, “Thanks Donald!”

___

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman in Washington and Julie Pace in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Cambridge has experimented with requirements as high as 25 percent in pockets of Kendall Square.
Local News
A move to bring more affordable housing turns into a fight December 28, 2016 | 8:54 AM
World News
Germany: Tunisian contact of Berlin attacker arrested December 28, 2016 | 8:22 AM
Local News
Town rallies behind disabled veteran who lost home in a fire December 28, 2016 | 7:58 AM
Crime
Holyoke man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby death December 28, 2016 | 7:24 AM
Local News
Prosecutors: Man pulled gun, threatened family over TV show December 28, 2016 | 5:40 AM
Politics
Israel Cabinet minister calls Kerry speech 'pathetic' December 28, 2016 | 5:04 AM
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, photo, Michelle Civiello and her son Marine Lance Cpl. Dana Stevens pose for a photo at the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem, Mass. Civiello says she nearly fainted when her 22-year-old son, a Marine stationed in Japan, surprised her at her work Thursday, the Salem News reports. (Julie Manganis/The Salem News via AP)
Local News
Marine's secret trip home for Christmas surprises mom December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Driver rescued from pond facing drunken driving charges December 28, 2016 | 3:54 AM
Local News
2 off-duty firefighters help save man during Patriots game December 28, 2016 | 1:34 AM
Boston-12/17/2016- The first significant snow blanketed the region a group of women cover themselves with umbrellas walking through Copley Square. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local News
Nor'easter poised to pummel northern New England December 28, 2016 | 12:10 AM
Jack Holden’s body was found in the White Mountains on Christmas Day.
Local News
Family of dead hiker struggles with ‘deepest grief’ December 27, 2016 | 10:40 PM
Local News
New Hampshire psychiatric patient accused of data breach December 27, 2016 | 10:10 PM
FOR DAVID SCHARFENBERG HOUSING STORY PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH PRIOR 07/05/2016 -Newton, MA- Newton mayor Setti Warren poses for a portrait in his office in Newton, MA on July 05, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Politics
Setti Warren 'strongly considering' a 2018 run for governor December 27, 2016 | 7:02 PM
Media
Teen Vogue writer receives threats after Fox News interview December 27, 2016 | 5:56 PM
New York firefighters, police officers and others stand outside Trump Tower lobby in New York, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016. Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
National News
Stray bag of toys prompts scare at Trump Tower December 27, 2016 | 5:30 PM
Falmouth-12/27/16 A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School Hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died last week in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teamates lined the outside of the church as FHS football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
'Inseparable' student-athletes killed in car crash remembered in Falmouth December 27, 2016 | 4:00 PM
Workers build portions of the inaugural platform for the Presidential Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump inauguration security planners preparing for protests December 27, 2016 | 3:51 PM
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
Celebs
Read reactions to Carrie Fisher's death December 27, 2016 | 2:32 PM
epa05687030 (FILE) - A file picture dated 23 June 2013 shows US actress Carrie Fisher at Supanova Pop Culture Expo at Homebush in Sydney, Australia. According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Celebs
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60 December 27, 2016 | 1:14 PM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Celebs
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 12:59 PM
In this, Oct. 13, 2011, file photo, Matthew Thomas, Chief Sachem of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing.
Local News
Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully December 27, 2016 | 12:12 PM
28lyft - Kiona Thomas, 25, covers her face during her arraignment at Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. (Angela Rowlings/Pool)
Local News
Lyft driver pleads not guilty to stabbing Boston woman December 27, 2016 | 11:29 AM
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Connecticut.
National News
7 arrested after fights break out at Connecticut mall December 27, 2016 | 10:49 AM
Music
George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London December 27, 2016 | 10:12 AM
Candles lined a Falmouth High School athletic field as friends and classmates attended a vigil. Students James Lavin and Owen Higgins died in a car crash.
Local News
Funeral services planned for two Falmouth teens killed in crash December 27, 2016 | 9:49 AM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
Phillips Exeter still reeling from sexual abuse claims December 27, 2016 | 9:14 AM
World News
Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense December 27, 2016 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Mass. bank sued over fraudulent wire transfers December 27, 2016 | 8:35 AM
Sunday River ski resort in Maine.
Skiing
A new Maine snow report will help winter sports enthusiasts December 27, 2016 | 8:33 AM
Politics
Trump says the UN is just a club for people to 'have a good time' December 27, 2016 | 7:11 AM