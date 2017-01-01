New year brings bump in minimum wage in Massachusetts

By
BOB SALSBERG
AP,
January 1, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — An increase in the minimum hourly wage and an overhaul of the state’s public records law are the most notable laws taking effect in Massachusetts in the new year.

The minimum wage moved from $10 to $11 an hour on Sunday, putting a bit more cash into the wallets of about 400,000 workers.

Massachusetts is among 19 states where the minimum wage is going up in 2017 as a result of new laws or cost-of-living allowances.

At $11 an hour, Massachusetts and Washington will now share the highest minimum wage.

The public records law, approved earlier last year, aims to modernize what critics have decried as an outdated, frustrating and often expensive process for citizens trying to obtain documents that should be open to public inspection.

Advertisement

A closer look at the new laws:

Minimum wage

A 2014 law raised the minimum wage — then $8 an hour — in three annual $1 increments to $11 an hour.

The hike taking effect on Sunday completes that process.

“Raising the minimum wage is a beginning toward having a living wage for all persons,” said Jack Livramento, board president of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. “It lessens the great inequity that those just getting by day to day experience.”

The faith-based group was part of a coalition that spearheaded passage of the 2014 law, and which is now launching a new campaign to further increase the hourly minimum wage to $15.

Some employers have urged caution, warning of hardship for small businesses.

The minimum hourly wage for tipped employees, such as restaurant workers, also goes up Sunday from $3.35 to $3.75 an hour, with the stipulation that if the total hourly rate for a worker including tips doesn’t add up to at least $11, the employer must make up the difference.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey says her office has updated its wage and hour poster that all employers must display.

“We are advising people about the minimum wage increase so that employers are aware of their obligations under the law and so that workers know their rights,” said Healey.

Advertisement

___

Public records

The law establishes stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests. In most cases, the records must be produced within 10 days. Extensions may be granted of up to 20 days for agencies and 30 days for cities and towns, but only with a show of good cause for the delay.

The law mandates that only “reasonable” fees be charged for public records. Agencies can charge for staff time involved in retrieving records, but at no more than $25 per hour with no charge for the first four hours.

Whenever possible, records must be delivered in electronic form, rather than by hard copy. Charges for black and white copies can’t exceed 5 cents.

What happens when a records request is still denied? The law puts the onus on the government to explain the refusal. Moreover, Massachusetts now joins 47 other states that allow judges to award attorney fees to citizens who sue for release of public records and win in court.

___

Unwanted drugs

Another measure taking effect in Massachusetts with the new year is one requiring pharmaceutical companies to help people get rid of unwanted or unused prescription painkillers.

The drug stewardship program was part of a wide-ranging law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March that targets the deadly opioid addiction scourge. Preventing abuse of opiate painkillers is viewed as a key element of the strategy.

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical products must establish a convenient, state-approved collection plan for unwanted prescription drugs, either on their own or through a stewardship organization.

Advertisement

Collection methods may include a prepaid mail-back program, collection kiosks, or in-home disposal methods that render the drugs harmless.

TOPICS: Politics Business Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Kitty Dukakis and her husband, Michael, a former governor of Massachusetts, last month with a therapy support group at their home in Brookline.
Local News
Kitty Dukakis, beneficiary of electroshock therapy, emerges as its leading evangelist January 1, 2017 | 10:35 PM
Local News
Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash January 1, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Holbrook, MA - 1/1/2017 - Investigators look over the wreckage of a car that was struck by a commuter train in Holbrook, MA, January 1, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Car and commuter rail train collide in Holbrook, killing 1 January 1, 2017 | 5:10 PM
National News
Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD' January 1, 2017 | 3:30 PM
Music
Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians January 1, 2017 | 1:30 PM
TV
'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84 January 1, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack mourn during his funeral ceremony on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed early on January 1, 2016 when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSEOZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images
World News
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large January 1, 2017 | 11:14 AM
epa05693703 US singer Mariah Carey performs in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2016. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY
Music
Mariah Carey rep: Technical problems bungled New Year's show January 1, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill in Foxborough (above) led the state’s “place of last drink’’ list from 2012 through September 2016.
Business
The bars where drivers got drunk before OUI arrests December 31, 2016 | 8:05 PM
epaselect epa05693521 Policemen secure the area after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 January 2017. At least two people were killed and dozens others were wounded in the attack, local media reported.
National News
New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead December 31, 2016 | 7:52 PM
National News
Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year's wishes December 31, 2016 | 3:58 PM
Local News
Three people, including 2 teens, die in Easton crash December 31, 2016 | 12:11 PM
Jackie Falla is embarking on the renovation of her fourth project.
Real Estate
Can a rookie house-flipper pocket $1 million? December 31, 2016 | 11:47 AM
Kevin Norton prepared an outrigger on a fishing trip off the coast of Scituate.
Local News
Are there more fish in the ocean than regulators say? December 31, 2016 | 11:25 AM
Michael Skakel in Bedford, N.Y., after his murder conviction was overturned on grounds of inadequate legal representation.
Crime
Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction December 31, 2016 | 2:46 AM
Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge.
Local News
Grad students say Harvard hindered unionization vote December 30, 2016 | 1:27 PM
A marijuana joint is rolled Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in San Francisco. Prop 64 legalizing marijuana for recreational use passed in California. The number of Americans living in states with recreational marijuana more than tripled after at least three states voted to fully legalize the drug. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Local News
Baker signs marijuana delay amid protest December 30, 2016 | 12:39 PM
National News
Business executive and family among 6 on missing Ohio plane December 30, 2016 | 12:26 PM
Falmouth-12/30/16- A funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony's Church for Falmouth High School hockey player Owen Higgins, one of two FHS students killed in a car crash last week. Paul Moore, Falmouth High hockey coach stands facing the casket as FHS hockey players make their way into the church. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Mourners gather for funeral of Falmouth crash’s second victim December 30, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Gov. Baker will attend Trump inauguration December 30, 2016 | 11:06 AM
Newton, MA., 12/28/16, The live video behind the anchor desk at the new NBC Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston studios. The Boston Globe got a tourpreview of the new studio and channel that debuts on Jan. 1 Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Business
What you need to know about NBC’s channel flip in Boston December 30, 2016 | 10:48 AM
In this photo taken Dec. 20, 2016, a home with shutters, at right, is next to a home without shutters, at left, in Woodstock, Vt. The village of Woodstock is cracking down on homeowners who are refusing to keep shutters on their homes. Officials say the loss of shutters would hurt the village's historic character. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont town in Budweiser Clydesdale ad fights to save its charm December 30, 2016 | 10:41 AM
National News
US gives detailed look at Russia's alleged election hacking December 30, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Local News
Company agrees to pay $1.2M to run pipeline through Mass. forest December 30, 2016 | 9:44 AM
31dotblock - Rendering of a view into Dot Block retail court from Dorchester Avenue. (Rode Architects)
Local News
362-unit Dot Block project could break ground by summer December 30, 2016 | 9:30 AM
Local News
City’s new records chief once OK’d sealing names of police facing OUI charges December 30, 2016 | 9:25 AM
Medford, MA - November 16, 2016: Karen Hanlon (cq), left, hugs clinic supervisor Eve Kennedy-Spaien (cq) at the end of her last day of the Functional Restoration Program for Pain Management at the Spaulding Outpatient Center in Medford, MA November 16, 2016. Hanlon graduated from the program. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe) Section: HealthScience reporter:
Health
Beyond pills and shots: Pain patients seek other options December 30, 2016 | 9:18 AM
10/26/2012 BOSTON, MA Patrons stand outside at Jerry Remy's Seaport (cq) on Northern Avenue (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Three Boston bars absolved in state ‘pay-to-play’ case December 30, 2016 | 9:06 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an annual meeting marking a professional holiday for Russian security service employees in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
Putin says Russia won't oust US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:45 AM
Politics
Putin says Russia won't expel US diplomats in hacking flap December 30, 2016 | 7:41 AM