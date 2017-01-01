New year brings bump in minimum wage in Massachusetts

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — An increase in the minimum hourly wage and an overhaul of the state’s public records law are the most notable laws taking effect in Massachusetts in the new year.

The minimum wage moved from $10 to $11 an hour on Sunday, putting a bit more cash into the wallets of about 400,000 workers.

Massachusetts is among 19 states where the minimum wage is going up in 2017 as a result of new laws or cost-of-living allowances.

At $11 an hour, Massachusetts and Washington will now share the highest minimum wage.

The public records law, approved earlier last year, aims to modernize what critics have decried as an outdated, frustrating and often expensive process for citizens trying to obtain documents that should be open to public inspection.

A closer look at the new laws:

Minimum wage

A 2014 law raised the minimum wage — then $8 an hour — in three annual $1 increments to $11 an hour.

The hike taking effect on Sunday completes that process.

“Raising the minimum wage is a beginning toward having a living wage for all persons,” said Jack Livramento, board president of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. “It lessens the great inequity that those just getting by day to day experience.”

The faith-based group was part of a coalition that spearheaded passage of the 2014 law, and which is now launching a new campaign to further increase the hourly minimum wage to $15.

Some employers have urged caution, warning of hardship for small businesses.

The minimum hourly wage for tipped employees, such as restaurant workers, also goes up Sunday from $3.35 to $3.75 an hour, with the stipulation that if the total hourly rate for a worker including tips doesn’t add up to at least $11, the employer must make up the difference.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey says her office has updated its wage and hour poster that all employers must display.

“We are advising people about the minimum wage increase so that employers are aware of their obligations under the law and so that workers know their rights,” said Healey.

Public records

The law establishes stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests. In most cases, the records must be produced within 10 days. Extensions may be granted of up to 20 days for agencies and 30 days for cities and towns, but only with a show of good cause for the delay.

The law mandates that only “reasonable” fees be charged for public records. Agencies can charge for staff time involved in retrieving records, but at no more than $25 per hour with no charge for the first four hours.

Whenever possible, records must be delivered in electronic form, rather than by hard copy. Charges for black and white copies can’t exceed 5 cents.

What happens when a records request is still denied? The law puts the onus on the government to explain the refusal. Moreover, Massachusetts now joins 47 other states that allow judges to award attorney fees to citizens who sue for release of public records and win in court.

Unwanted drugs

Another measure taking effect in Massachusetts with the new year is one requiring pharmaceutical companies to help people get rid of unwanted or unused prescription painkillers.

The drug stewardship program was part of a wide-ranging law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March that targets the deadly opioid addiction scourge. Preventing abuse of opiate painkillers is viewed as a key element of the strategy.

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical products must establish a convenient, state-approved collection plan for unwanted prescription drugs, either on their own or through a stewardship organization.

Collection methods may include a prepaid mail-back program, collection kiosks, or in-home disposal methods that render the drugs harmless.