Bernie Sanders uses giant Trump tweet poster in Senate floor speech

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Senator Bernie Sanders brought a very interesting visual to the Senate floor on Wednesday: A giant printout of a tweet.

But this wasn’t just any old tweet. It was a post from President-elect Donald Trump himself.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Vermont senator took to the senate floor as legislators debated the Republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare.

earlier today, sen. ted cruz chuckled when i walked past him carrying this poster. pic.twitter.com/65iAY2106p — mike casca (@cascamike) January 4, 2017

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.