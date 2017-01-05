Bernie Sanders uses giant Trump tweet poster in Senate floor speech
Senator Bernie Sanders brought a very interesting visual to the Senate floor on Wednesday: A giant printout of a tweet.
But this wasn’t just any old tweet. It was a post from President-elect Donald Trump himself.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Vermont senator took to the senate floor as legislators debated the Republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare.
earlier today, sen. ted cruz chuckled when i walked past him carrying this poster. pic.twitter.com/65iAY2106p
— mike casca (@cascamike) January 4, 2017
