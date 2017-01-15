Thousands protest health care repeal at Faneuil Hall

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation gathered with thousands of area residents Sunday afternoon to denounce plans by the president-elect and Republicans in Congress to revoke President Obama’s signature health care law.

“Donald Trump hasn’t even been sworn in,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren said to a chorus of boos from the crowd, “but he and his Republican allies are already trying to ram through repeal of the Affordable Care Act.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.