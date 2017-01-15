Thousands protest health care repeal at Faneuil Hall

People participated in rally to denounce plans to revoke the Affordable Care Act.
People participated in rally to denounce plans to revoke the Affordable Care Act. –Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe
Mayor Martin J. Walsh and members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation gathered with thousands of area residents Sunday afternoon to denounce plans by the president-elect and Republicans in Congress to revoke President Obama’s signature health care law.

“Donald Trump hasn’t even been sworn in,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren said to a chorus of boos from the crowd, “but he and his Republican allies are already trying to ram through repeal of the Affordable Care Act.”

