Pence promises big investment in infrastructure

Vice President-elect Mike Pence walks through the halls of Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) –The Associated Press
By
JONATHAN LEMIRE
AP,
updated at 3:42 PM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence is pledging to a group of mayors that the Trump administration will make a serious investment in infrastructure.

Speaking Tuesday to a meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors, Pence said President-elect Donald Trump told him to pass on that “we’re going to do an infrastructure bill and it’s going to be big.”

Trump, who consistently lamented the state of American bridges, roads and airports on the campaign trail, has promised to invest $1 trillion in transportation and infrastructure spending, though he has provided few details.

Pence also said the new administration will work with cities as partners. He looked ahead to Friday’s inauguration, saying it will mark “the dawn of a new era for our country, it’s an era of growth and opportunity and renewed greatness for America.”

Advertisement

Trump was set to make his first Washington trip in weeks Tuesday, as his inauguration festivities approach.

Trump planned to fly in for a dinner honoring Tom Barrack, his longtime friend and head of the Inauguration Committee. The president-elect will return to New York after the dinner. He’ll make his final trip to Washington on Thursday to attend a concert at the Lincoln Memorial and to stay, as is custom for incoming presidents, at Blair House, the presidential guest quarters, the night before he’s sworn in.

In New York on Tuesday, Trump met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. Trump has criticized the cost of Boeing’s Air Force One program.

“We made some great progress to refine requirements for Air Force One, to streamline the process, to streamline certain features, all of that will lead to a better airplane at a lower cost,” Muilenberg said after the meeting. He said Trump “is doing a good job as an agent of business” and added that more conversations would be forthcoming. He did not set a timeline on settling on a final price tag.

Trump’s comments on Twitter and to news organizations threatened to overshadow the pomp and circumstance of Friday’s inauguration.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the president-elect continued his attacks on Rep. John Lewis, whom he berated Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president. Trump said that the veteran African-American congressman from Georgia had wrongly claimed that it would be the first inauguration he’s missed since 1987.

“WRONG (or lie!)” Trump tweeted. “He boycotted Bush 43 also because he ‘thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in….he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.’ Sound familiar!”

Lewis’ office on Tuesday confirmed that the civil rights icon had missed George W. Bush’s 2001 swearing-in, saying it was also a form of dissent.

Trump has been widely criticized for the comments and more than 40 House Democrats plan to boycott his inauguration. Trump had sought to ease friction Monday, meeting with a son of Martin Luther King Jr.

Asked about the boycott on a phone call with reporters, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said they would “love for every member of Congress to attend but if they don’t, we’ve got some great seats for others to partake in. It’s a shame that these folks don’t want to be part of the peaceful transfer of power.”

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said the boycott was a “reflection of the division” in the country.

Trump also put GOP lawmakers on the defensive Tuesday over their tax plan, after he called their approach “too complicated” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

At issue is a proposal called “border adjustment” that would tax imports to the U.S. while exempting exports. It’s part of a sweeping planned rewrite of the U.S. tax code aimed at lowering overall rates on corporations from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Advertisement

“Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Trump said.

European Union nations bracing for Trump’s ascension showed defiance Monday in the face of the president-elect’s stinging comments on everything from NATO and German cars to the crumbling of the European Union.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the Trump’s view that NATO was obsolete and his criticism that European allied members aren’t paying their fair share had “caused astonishment.”

Trump also said that Britain’s decision to leave the 28-nation EU would “end up being a great thing,” and he predicted that other countries would also leave.

At a meeting of EU ministers, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the best response to such comments was simple — “it is the unity of the Europeans.”

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted: “We Europeans have our fate in our own hands.”

Also this week, Trump’s picks for Cabinet posts continue their trek to Capitol Hill to win support from lawmakers considering their confirmation for Cabinet positions.

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana was scheduled to make his case to be interior secretary. And Betsy DeVos, Trump’s pick for education secretary, has a confirmation hearing Tuesday evening.

___

Associated Press writers Julie Pace in Washington and Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.

___

Reach Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local News
Gov.'s health overhaul includes employer charge, payment cap January 17, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Looking down at the stage under construction on the west side of the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, in Washington, Nov. 15, 2016. Though the details are tailored to Trump and his circle, the benefits packages his inaugural committee will use to entice big donors, including corporations, to open their checkbooks broadly resemble those used at past inaugurations by presidents of both parties. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)
Politics
Here are all of the politicians who are skipping Trump’s inauguration January 17, 2017 | 11:51 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Local News
Rep. John Lewis to speak at Mass. College of Liberal Arts commencement January 17, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Local News
Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found, parent arrested January 17, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Local News
Pet's killing prompts more concern about coyotes January 17, 2017 | 11:29 AM
ll bean
Local News
Wrong number: Maine woman getting calls meant for Linda Bean January 17, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Local News
Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson January 17, 2017 | 9:44 AM
lost dog
Local News
Service dog missing for nearly 3 weeks after crash found January 17, 2017 | 8:49 AM
National News
New report: Abortions in US drop to lowest level since 1974 January 17, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Democratic candidate for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District Carol Shea-Porter sits on stage during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Shea-Porter to skip inauguration, go to religious service January 17, 2017 | 8:19 AM
TOPSHOT - US President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator after escorting Martin Luther King III to the lobby after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTERDOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump will consider ‘day one’ to be Monday, not his inauguration January 17, 2017 | 7:57 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: U.S. HUD Secretary-nominee Ben Carson is seen after a meeting with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Chairman of Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, December 7, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee will conduct a hearing to confirm Carson's nomination. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
Cabinet picks tend to lack one thing: Expertise January 17, 2017 | 7:49 AM
Local News
Officer arrested after 4-hour standoff at Raynham home January 17, 2017 | 7:17 AM
Local News
State troopers: Body found near burning vehicle in Stark January 17, 2017 | 3:45 AM
Local News
Officials probing after several manholes explode in Brockton January 17, 2017 | 3:44 AM
Local News
Cops: Man pays to smuggle girl, 14, sexually assaults her January 17, 2017 | 3:43 AM
The New Hampshire Statehouse
Politics
Cop: N.H. Bill to corroborate sex assault would shield pedophiles January 17, 2017 | 12:08 AM
In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, skiers ride a lift at the Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vt. here’s nothing like a bunch of snow to get skiers and ski resort operators excited. Skiers on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 were happy to see the white stuff after a storm dumped a half-foot across much of northern New England.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Local News
Massachusetts man killed in skiing accident in Vermont January 16, 2017 | 9:19 PM
Congresswoman Katherine Clark during a Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Cambridge on Monday.
Politics
Clark says she’s received ‘positive’ reaction to her boycott of inauguration January 16, 2017 | 8:27 PM
National News
Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on the moon, dies at 82 January 16, 2017 | 4:55 PM
South Boston, MA -- 1/16/2017 - State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz (L) spoke as Governor Charlie Baker looked on during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 17mlkbreakfast Reporter:
Local News
State senator urges overhaul of criminal justice system January 16, 2017 | 4:33 PM
South Boston, MA -- 1/16/2017 - Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 17mlkbreakfast Reporter:
Politics
Sen. Warren: John Lewis has earned right to question Trump January 16, 2017 | 2:16 PM
FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, is scheduled to go on trial in Feb 13, 2017, for the murder of two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. Body art has played a role in a surprising number of criminal cases nationwide, though legal experts concede that tattoos by themselves are rarely a deciding factor in convictions. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
Aaron Hernandez due in court for hearing in double slaying January 16, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Politics
The GOP’s strategy for Obamacare? Repeal and run. January 16, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Politics
Women's march in DC an echo of the past January 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Politics
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault January 16, 2017 | 6:44 AM
History
Activists relate to King's shift from dreamer to radical January 16, 2017 | 3:41 AM
Politics
Watch Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh speak at Fanueil Hall health care rally January 15, 2017 | 9:19 PM
People participated in rally to denounce plans to revoke the Affordable Care Act.
Politics
Thousands protest health care repeal at Faneuil Hall January 15, 2017 | 5:37 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/04/2016: At Boston City Council, new council member is Andrea Joy Campbell (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 04citycouncil(2)
Local News
BPD praised for scrapping social media monitoring plan January 15, 2017 | 4:02 PM