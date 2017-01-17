Trump will consider ‘day one’ to be Monday, not his inauguration
Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday, but he’ll consider his first day on the job to be Monday.
The detail emerged after he sat down with British and German journalists over the weekend and offered up his thoughts on a wide range of topics.
“I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration,” he said.
