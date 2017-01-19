Brianna Wu intends to run against Stephen Lynch in 2018

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

He might have just been sworn in, but Congressman Stephen Lynch already has a fight on his hands for 2018.

Brianna Wu, the cofounder of a Boston company who has made headlines in recent years for being targeted by the GamerGate movement, is officially announcing her campaign to run for Congress in 2018.

Wu said she will run in Massachusetts’ eighth district — a congressional seat currently occupied by Lynch. The district encompasses a swath of Boston, as well as several South Shore communities, among others.

Wu, who previously told the Globe she intended to run, said she will make a formal announcement on Friday — the same day Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

“To me, Congressman Lynch represents everything I think is wrong with the Democratic Party,” said Wu, 39, adding that she disagreed particularly with Lynch’s stances on women’s issues and healthcare, as well as what she described as flip-flopping.

