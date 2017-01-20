Live: The latest news from Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

—Mark Tenally / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump’s inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers.

Several spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, ‘‘Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,’’ ‘’Let Freedom Ring,’’ ‘’Free Palestine.’’ Read more.

—Associated Press

—Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in demonstrations against newly sworn-in President Donald Trump on Saturday, but protests were already underway before the 45th president took office on Friday. Read more.

—Dialynn Dwyer

—Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Well that didn’t take too long.

Newly inaugurated U.S. president and prolific Twitter user Donald Trump’s first tweet(s) came less than an hour after he was sworn into office. Read more.

—Nik DeCosta-Klipa

—Molly Riley / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has arrived at the inaugural luncheon in Capitol — and he immediately walked to Hillary Clinton’s table and shook the hand of the defeated Democratic nominee. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Screenshots via Twitter

It’s a quibble for sure. But as countless broadcasters and chyrons across pronounced Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States on Friday, it’s worth noting a particular distinction:

Trump will not be the 45th person to be the country’s president. He’ll actually be the 44th. Read more.

—Nik DeCosta-Klipa

—Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Amid the pageantry of Inauguration Day, the fashion cannot be overlooked. Melania Trump, in a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit and matching gloves, seems to be channeling Jackie Kennedy on this cloudy Friday. Michelle Obama has donned a simple burgundy midi dress and matching wool coat. Hillary Clinton arrived in striking (and perhaps symbolic) head-to-toe white.

Kellyanne Conway decided to go in, well, a different stylistic direction. Read more.

—The Boston Globe

—Evan Vucci / AP

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are departing Washington.

The Obamas held hands as they walked to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Donald Trump took the oath of office. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Allison Kroner

On Saturday, following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, protestors will march in Washington, D.C., Boston, and other cities nationwide. And some will be wearing knitted hats with cat ears as part of The Pussyhat Project, making a visual statement in support of women’s rights. Read more.

—Kristi Palma

—SHAWN THEW / EPA

Before Friday’s inauguration, President Donald Trump predicted “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout.” But the early images from the National Mall and surrounding areas near the Capitol don’t appear to match the crowds at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Read more.

—Nik DeCosta-Klipa

—Matt Rourke / The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. Read more. Watch the moment here.

—Associated Press

—WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

As expected, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of her 2016 election opponent, President Donald Trump.

Despite their bitter campaign, Clinton—who was in the crowd beside her husband, former President Bill Clinton—tweeted that she was attending “to honor our democracy & its enduring values.” Read more.

—Nik DeCosta-Klipa

—Astrid Riecken / EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the incoming president.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” ”Let Freedom Ring,” ”Free Palestine.” Read more.

—Associated Press

—EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Robert Kraft, who was wished luck in the AFC Championship by (then) President-elect Donald Trump at a dinner on Thursday, showed up to the new president’s inauguration on Friday wearing characteristic footwear. Read more.

—Hayden Bird

—Alex Brandon / Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Half a world away from Washington, James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the end of the Obama era.

The singer emailed a clip to fans on his mailing list from French Polynesia on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. It shows him standing outside a grass hut in the rain. Read more.

—Associated Press

—AP

During his Friday press conference, Bill Belichick deflected questions about being mentioned by Donald Trump in a speech the night before Trump’s inauguration as president, dedicating six words to the topic before moving on to talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more.

—The Boston Globe

—Evan Vucci / The Associated Press

The time has come: Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. The gallery below contains photos of Friday’s events and festivities. Read more.

—Julia Guilardi

—Evan Vucci / Associated Press

President Obama offered a final farewell to the American people Friday morning in the form of a series of tweets, which will be his last using the Twitter handle @POTUS. Read more.

—Julia Guilardi

—Evan Vucci / Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama are welcoming President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Joshua Bright/The New York Times

Live, from New York, it’s. . . Thursday night?

Alec Baldwin, known for his impersonations of President-elect Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” rallied a crowd in New York City on the eve of the inauguration. Read more.

—The Boston Globe

—John Minchillo / The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — From a morning stop at church through the swearing-in to the last dance of the evening, it’s going to be an inaugural marathon on Friday. Donald Trump will take Washington by storm, no matter what the weather. (Which, by the way, looks like rain.) Read more.

—Associated Press

—Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

For both loyal supporters and fierce opponents, President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday is set to be a surreal affair. Here’s what we know about the schedule of the day’s events, the parade route, the inaugural performers and attendees, and the planned protests. Read more.

—Nik DeCosta-Klipa

—Justin Lane / EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump campaigned on a detailed and extensive to-do list for his first day in office. A day before his swearing-in, his team was being coy about when and how he plans to cross items off it.

As he’s assembled his new government, Trump has backed off some of his promised speed, downplaying the importance of a rapid-fire approach to complex issues that may involve negotiations with Congress or foreign leaders. On others issues, he’s affirmed his plan, indicating significant policy announcements may be teed up in the first hours and days of the Trump administration. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Evan Vucci / AP

President-elect Donald Trump name-dropped the Patriots once again on Thursday night, the eve of his inauguration.

Speaking at a dinner for campaign donors in Washington, D.C., Trump singled out Robert Kraft, saying the Patriots owner isn’t under any pressure with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading his team in the playoffs this weekend. Read more.

—John Waller

—David J. Phillip / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — With fireworks heralding his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring for change. The capital braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators — with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.

“It’s a movement like we’ve never seen anywhere in the world,” the president-elect declared at a celebratory evening concert Thursday night with the majestic Lincoln Memorial for a backdrop. To the unwavering supporters who were with him from the start, he promised: “You’re not forgotten any more. You’re not forgotten any more.” Read more.

—Associated Press

—AP

Crafting a memorable inaugural address is no simple feat, according to inaugural historian Jim Bendat.

Most inaugural addresses echo similar themes, such as national unity, and cover well-trodden topics, including the founding fathers and the Constitution.

“Most inaugural addresses do not stand out at all and do not withstand the test of time,” said Bendat, author of the book Democracy’s Big Day: The Inauguration of Our President 1789-2013. Read more.

—Julia Guilardi

—Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Soon after President-elect Donald Trump won the election in November, fashion designers began weighing in on whether they’d dress incoming First Lady Melania Trump. Now, as anticipation builds to see what Melania will wear to Friday’s inaugural ball—and by whom—here’s a look back at other first ladies’ choices on that historic night. Read more.

—Marisa Dellatto

—Robert F. Bukaty / AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s first meal as president of the United States isn’t too far from the typical power lunch for a billionaire businessman — lobster, beef and a rich chocolate dessert.

The inaugural committee Thursday released the lunch menu following the swearing-in ceremonies on Friday and Trump and some 200 guests will be tucking into a first course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce and peanut crumble, Angus beef from Virginia with Idaho potatoes and a dark chocolate sauce, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream. California wines will accompany the meal at the Statuary Hall. Read more.

—Associated Press

—Martinez Monsivais / AP

WASHINGTON — Out with almonds, in with Doritos.

At the stroke of 12:01 p.m. on Friday, as soon as Donald Trump is sworn in as president and Barack Obama relinquishes the office, dozens of federal workers will swing into action at the White House to replace one commander in chief’s creature comforts — favorite snacks, clothes, toiletries, artwork and furniture — with those of his successor. Read more.

—New York Times News Service

—Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

If you’re not in the mood to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, you’re not alone.

For inauguration weekend, officials in Washington are preparing for the arrival of an unprecedented number of protesters in the nation’s capital, with about 200,000 people alone expected to participate Saturday in the Women’s March on Washington in the city. In addition to the main event, over 600 “Sister Marches” organized in solidarity with the march on Washington are set to take place around the world. Read more.

—Dialynn Dwyer

—Drew Gurian / Invision / AP

A little more than two months after his surprise electoral win, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at an inauguration ceremony that begins on Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

The Friday morning ceremony is just a small part of inauguration weekend. On Thursday night, musicians like Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Read more.

—Kevin Slane

—Stephen Crowley / The New York Times

Less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump will officially be sworn into office, the number of lawmakers boycotting the inauguration has swelled to more than two dozen. Read more.

—Dialynn Dwyer

—Donald C. Preston / The Boston Globe

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the nation’s capital to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The National Park Service has granted demonstration permits to at least 28 groups and is expecting more than 350,000 protesters. Of those, about 200,000 are participating in the Women’s March on Washington, according to Politico. In another form of protest, a growing number of lawmakers are simply refusing to attend at all. Read more.

—Dialynn Dwyer

—Patrick Semansky / AP

On Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States, but only the 14th president to be sworn in on this historic date, which was established in 1933 as the legal Inauguration Day.

Before that, presidents-elect were sworn in on March 4, dating all the way back to George Washington’s second inauguration in 1793. You might be wondering: why the date change? What’s the big deal about Jan. 20? Read more.

—Julia Guilardi