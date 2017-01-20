Watch Donald and Melania Trump dance to ‘My Way’ at an inaugural ball

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump danced to “My Way” Friday night at the Liberty Ball, the first of three inaugural balls they were planning to attend.

The couple danced after brief remarks by the newly-inaugurated president. They were eventually joined on stage by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and then by members of the Trump and Pence families.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump share their first dance at inaugural ball. https://t.co/1y0n4xdTmX pic.twitter.com/5nStd3HFeX — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017