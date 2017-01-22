Watch Vladimir Putin critique Donald Trump’s inauguration in Saturday Night Live’s cold open

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had some pointers for the newly inaugurated American President Donald Trump in last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Putin (played by a shirtless Beck Bennett) congratulated Trump on his inauguration. But the Russian president—suspected of orchestrating an influence campaign to sway the election to Trump—was also a little disappointed.

“I thought you’d be better at this,” he said.

“I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration,” he said sarcastically. “Oh wait. That’s the Women’s March.”

Putin then went on to give the new president advice on lying more subtly (after the Trump and press secretary Sean Spicer spent the first full day of his presidency making obviously false assertions about the crowd size at his inauguration).

“If you’re going to lie, don’t make it so obvious,” he said. “Say you are friends with LeBron James, not that you are LeBron James.”