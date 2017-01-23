Charlie Baker wasn’t at the Boston protest. Here’s why.

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

While a sea of demonstrators were waving signs and chanting for women’s rights on Boston Common on Saturday, Governor Charlie Baker was just a few blocks away, immersed in municipal policy discussions and preparations for the rollout of his annual state budget on Wednesday.

The moderate Republican governor said his absence at the massive Women’s March wasn’t an intentional snub.

