Here’s what Donald Trump did on his first day as president

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON — President Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, using his first full work day in the White House to honor a campaign promise and, in the process, share common ground with such liberals as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Trump also issued an executive order barring federal funds from being used for groups performing abortions overseas and another order freezing the creation of new federal positions, with an exception for military and national security jobs.

The packed executive calendar also included meetings with chief executives, union leaders, and congressional leaders.

The busy day seemed to put the Trump presidency on more solid footing after the wobbly performance over the weekend.

Advertisement

The slow start had involved the newly inaugurated president offering a rambling speech at CIA headquarters followed by a statement rife with inaccuracies from press secretary Sean Spicer at the White House press podium.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.