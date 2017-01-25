Markey wants to curb Trump’s power to launch nuclear weapons
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey wants to strip President Trump’s power to launch a nuclear first strike without a declaration of war by Congress.
A bill Markey filed Tuesday, also introduced in the House by Representative Ted Lieu of California, comes amid fears over Trump’s comments on nuclear weapons.
