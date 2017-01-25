Markey wants to curb Trump’s power to launch nuclear weapons

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey wants to strip President Trump’s power to launch a nuclear first strike without a declaration of war by Congress.

A bill Markey filed Tuesday, also introduced in the House by Representative Ted Lieu of California, comes amid fears over Trump’s comments on nuclear weapons.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.