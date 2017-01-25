Trump announces ‘major’ voter fraud investigation

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Trump, despite occupying the most powerful office in the world, remains fixated on a belief that the legitimacy of his election is being challenged. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Trump, despite occupying the most powerful office in the world, remains fixated on a belief that the legitimacy of his election is being challenged. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) –Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press
By
JULIE PACE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
AP,
updated at 10:38 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, revisiting unsubstantiated claims he’s made repeatedly about a rigged voting system.

The investigation, he said, will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”

Depending on results, Trump tweeted, “we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Trump has been fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election and a concern that the legitimacy of his presidency is being challenged by Democrats and the media, aides and associates say.

Advertisement

Trump’s own attorneys dismissed claims of voter fraud in a legal filing responding to Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s demand for a recount in Michigan late last year.

“On what basis does Stein seek to disenfranchise Michigan citizens? None really, save for speculation,” the attorneys wrote. “All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.”

Secretaries of state across the country have dismissed Trump’s voter fraud claims as baseless. After the president’s morning tweets, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted wrote on Twitter, “We conducted a review 4 years ago in Ohio & already have a statewide review of 2016 election underway. Easy to vote, hard to cheat.”

Trump’s exaggerations about inauguration crowds and assertions about illegal balloting have been distractions as advisers’ have tried to launch his presidency with a flurry of actions on the economy.

His spokesman, Sean Spicer, has twice stepped into the fray himself, including on Tuesday, when he doubled down on Trump’s false claim that he lost the popular vote because 3 million to 5 million people living in the U.S. illegally cast ballots.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump is alleging.

Advertisement

“He believes what he believes based on the information he was provided,” said Spicer, who provided no evidence to back up the president’s statements.

If the president’s claim were true it would mark the most significant election fraud in U.S. history — and ironically, would raise the same questions about Trump’s legitimacy that he’s trying to avoid. No details have been released about the possible probe.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Wednesday his panel has already sent letters to the attorneys general in all 50 states asking for reports of any election irregularities.

“The president can join me and my staff,” Cummings said on MSNBC. He also said he wants Congress to restore voting protections, citing a Supreme Court ruling that “gutted” key sections of the Voting Rights Act, particularly the provision requiring southern states to get clearance in advance from the Justice Department before legislating changes in voting laws and procedures.

Some Trump allies say he is justified in using his platform to defend his standing. They point to Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis’ pre-inauguration statement that he did not see Trump as a legitimate president, as well as U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia meddled in the election in order to help Trump win.

“Segments of his own government keep driving this narrative,” said Roger Stone, a longtime confidant. “I don’t think it hurts to point it out.”

Key advisers in Trump’s inner circle concede the focus on crowd claims and alleged voter fraud have been a distraction.

Advertisement

After Friday’s inaugural festivities, the new president grew increasingly upset the next day by what he felt was “biased” media coverage of women’s marches across the globe protesting his election, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Trump was particularly enraged with CNN, which he thought was “gloating” by continually running photos of the women’s march alongside the smaller crowds that attended his inauguration the day before, according to this person, one of several White House aides and associates who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Tuesday night on Twitter, Trump slammed CNN again, referring to the network as “FAKE NEWS @CNN” while praising rival Fox News Channel.

Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with the press, frequently calling the media dishonest and insulting individual reporters by name at his rallies and on Twitter. Still, two people close to Trump said he expected his coverage to turn more favorable once he took office. Instead, he’s told people he believes it’s gotten worse.

Those around Trump are trying to get the cable news consumer-in-chief to be near a television less often, according to one person who has spoken with him. The bad press over the weekend has not allowed Trump to “enjoy” the White House as he feels he deserves, according to one person who has spoken with him.

The result has been a full display of Trump’s propensity for exaggeration and more. During an appearance at the CIA Saturday, he wrongly said the inaugural crowds gathered on the National Mall stretched to the Washington Monument, despite clear photo evidence to the contrary. And during a reception with lawmakers from both parties Monday night, he repeated his false assertion that millions of illegal immigrants provided Hillary Clinton’s margin in the popular vote.

___

AP writers Stephen Ohlemacher and Vivian Salama contributed to this report.

___

Follow Julie Pace at http://twitter.com/jpaceDC and Jonathan Lemire at http://twitter.com/jonlemire

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
National News
Dow hits 20,000 following solid open for US stocks January 25, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Local News
Quincy man sues Arlington police for shooting him after bank heist January 25, 2017 | 9:12 AM
In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 photo, a sanctuary restaurant sign is shown at Russell Street Deli in Detroit. Dozens of restaurants are seeking “sanctuary” status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Politics
Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate? January 25, 2017 | 7:55 AM
Mark Baumer (cq), 33 a Wheaton College graduate class of 2006 was walking across the country barefoot to raise awareness about climete change was killed over the weekend when he was struck by an SUV in Walton County FL. Photo courtsey of Wheaton College
Local News
Wheaton graduate walking across country is fatally struck by SUV January 25, 2017 | 7:54 AM
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
National News
Sexist, vulgar posts on women's marches rebound on officials January 25, 2017 | 7:48 AM
Politics
Markey wants to curb Trump’s power to launch nuclear weapons January 25, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Green Line.
Local News
Green Line extension makes Trump’s infrastructure list January 25, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Local News
Man seen driving on 3 tires get jail in drunken driving case January 25, 2017 | 7:34 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at an event, in Chicago. The Department of Justice is poised to release its report detailing the extent of civil rights violations committed by the Chicago Police Department. The next stage after the Friday Jan. 13, 2017 release will be negotiations between the DOJ and the city. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File)
National News
Anti-violence options for feds limited despite Trump tweets January 25, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Firewood is stacked up at a protest encampment along the route of the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an executive action to advance construction of the pipeline, which opponents believe threatens drinking water and cultural sites. The pipeline developer disputes that.
National News
What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines? January 25, 2017 | 6:52 AM
Local News
Wife: Man died in Maine fire trying to save son with Down syndrome January 25, 2017 | 6:28 AM
CORRECTS FROM LEINA TO LIANA- This booking photo released by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff‚Äôs Office shows Elaine Yates. Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother Elaine Yates in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Yates, who had been living in Houston under the name Liana Waldberg, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 16, without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge. (Harris County Sheriff‚Äôs Office via AP)
Local News
Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who fled with kids in 1985 January 25, 2017 | 3:41 AM
National News
Climate-related tweets deleted after going viral on Twitter January 25, 2017 | 3:19 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Offoice at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders January 24, 2017 reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. rump gave an amber light to the Keystone XL pipeline -- which would carry crude from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast -- and an equally controversial pipeline crossing in North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Trump threatens federal intervention in Chicago, citing 'carnage' January 25, 2017 | 2:29 AM
USDA Forest Service researchers Paul Schaberg, and Lindsey Rustad examine the aftermath of a manufactured ice storm at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock, N.H.
Science
Instead of chasing storms, ice researchers create their own January 25, 2017 | 1:05 AM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Gov. Baker pushing program aimed at expanding job training January 25, 2017 | 12:05 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Offoice at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders January 24, 2017 reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. rump gave an amber light to the Keystone XL pipeline -- which would carry crude from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast -- and an equally controversial pipeline crossing in North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts January 24, 2017 | 10:25 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 22: Various bottles of soda are displayed in a cooler at Marina Supermarket on July 22, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot for a 2-cents-per-ounce soda tax. If the measure passes in the November election, tax proceeds would help finance nutrition, health, disease prevention and recreation programs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Politics
Maine to ask Trump for power to ban food stamps for soda January 24, 2017 | 9:32 PM
Local News
Worker dies in accident at Stop & Shop distribution center January 24, 2017 | 9:22 PM
Cambridge, MA - 12/4/2016 - Crews continue working the scene of a 10-alarm fire in Cambridge, the morning after it erupted on Berkshire Street. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 05cambridgefire Reporter: Nicole Fleming
Local News
Worker blamed for accidentally starting 10-alarm Cambridge fire January 24, 2017 | 9:18 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker addresses a join session of the Mass. Legislature during his State of the State address in the House chamber at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Charlie Baker says he wants to aid struggling schools January 24, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, center, greets law makers and guests as he enters the House chamber at the Statehouse before his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Charlie Baker calls for genuine political dialogue January 24, 2017 | 8:22 PM
Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, during his daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 24, 2017. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Politics
Trump won't back down from his voting fraud lie. Here are the facts. January 24, 2017 | 6:02 PM
Boston-01/21/2017 Thousands of people filled Boston Common for the Boston Women's March for America. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wave to the crowd as they march down Commpnwealth Ave. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Marty Walsh isn't ruling out a future gubernatorial run January 24, 2017 | 3:49 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014, file photo, visitors walk toward an entrance to The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I. The battle over the Vanderbilt mansion, The Breakers, goes before the Rhode Island Supreme Court Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. The nonprofit group that owns the spectacular mansion in Newport is planning to build a visitors center on its grounds. That plan is opposed by dozens of members of the Vanderbilt family and many preservationists, who say it would damage the integrity of the grounds. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Group declares victory in battle over historic Breakers mansion January 24, 2017 | 1:50 PM
Local News
Cops: Woman hit officer with hands while doing sword tricks January 24, 2017 | 1:20 PM
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Offoice at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders January 24, 2017 reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. rump gave an amber light to the Keystone XL pipeline -- which would carry crude from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast -- and an equally controversial pipeline crossing in North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
National News
Trump administration orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout January 24, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., right, speaks with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. on Capitol Hill prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Dems challenge Trump health nominee on stocks, health policy January 24, 2017 | 12:42 PM
President Donald Trump shows off his signature on an executive order about the Dakota Access pipeline, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakota pipelines January 24, 2017 | 12:22 PM
New Hampshire Statehouse.
Local News
Sponsors back off New Hampshire bill to require sex assault corroboration January 24, 2017 | 11:09 AM