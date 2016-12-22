Northeastern purchases Punter’s Pub building for $5.3 million

Could the end be in sight for Punter’s Pub?

Northeastern University has purchased a building on Huntington Avenue that includes the popular dive bar across from the Museum of Fine Arts.

The university paid $5.3 million to purchase 444-452 Huntington Avenue, according to land records filed through the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds. Those addresses include the beloved pub, as well as University House of Pizza.

