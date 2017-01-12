Patriots fans may want to bundle up for Saturday’s game

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: The Fans look on before a game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Temperatures in Foxborough will be in the 20s Saturday. –Adam Glanzman / Getty Images
By
January 12, 2017

The Houston Texans may be in for a bit of a temperature shock when they visit Foxborough on Saturday night.

As for the Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium, they should feel right at home.

No, there’s no snowstorm on the way for the divisional round game. But it’s been really warm in Houston lately, with highs in the mid- to high-70s, and, despite this week’s January thaw, it’s back to reality in New England this weekend.

Temperatures in Foxborough will be in the 20s Saturday, so if you’re tailgating before the game, be sure to dress warmly. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies, and sunset is just after 4:30 p.m.

The good news for those looking to stay warm is there will be very little wind—so the actual temperature of the air and the wind chill will be similar. This chart shows how temperatures will not change very much from Saturday afternoon to the early morning hours of Sunday:

Temperatures will be in the 20s during the game. —David Epstein

There will be a snowstorm of sorts to our south Saturday evening, but high pressure from Canada is going to keep it far from southern New England. There is a chance of a flurry over Nantucket, but, along with the clouds over Gillette, that’s about all this storm will do.

High pressure will keep this storm south of New England. —Courtesy Tropical Tidbits

Based on the trend of recent models, my confidence is high we won’t see this storm impacting the game, or any other plans folks have for Saturday or the rest of the weekend.

A moderating trend returns next week, and this will likely mean the next Patriots game (assuming, there is one) will be played in milder weather, at least by January standards.

