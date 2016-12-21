Caroline Kennedy’s dancing Christmas videos are really something to behold

Caroline Kennedy seems to be making the most of her presumptive final weeks in Japan.

The U.S. ambassador to Japan (and daughter of President John F. Kennedy) released two festive videos this week from the Tokyo embassy.

In the first video, Kennedy is dressed up in full Santa Claus attire, dancing on the roof of a building. The 45-second film is shot so that appears the ambassador takes a less-than-soft fall down the chimney.

But rest assured, she pops up apparently unhurt, bag of presents in tow, to wish viewers a merry Christmas and happy holidays.

The second video—which reportedly parodies a hit Japanese TV show—features more questionable dancing, this time including festively-dressed embassy staffers. It has subsequently gone viral.

Marrie Schaefer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Japan, told The Japan Times that the choreographed film was initially planned to only be shared internally, but ended up being made public on a whim.

“Originally we were just going to do something internal, to say ‘Hey guys!’ in the mission,” Schaefer said. “But after it was finished we said, ‘This is good! We should upload it!’ And everyone said, ‘Great idea!’ and so that’s what we did.”

Since being posted Tuesday, the 90-second video has more than 2 million views.

Reportedly on Donald Trump’s shortlist to serve next in Tokyo, Bobby Valentine could have big boots to fill—in more than one sense.