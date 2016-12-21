Caroline Kennedy’s dancing Christmas videos are really something to behold

Nothing says the holidays like awkwardly dancing foreign diplomats.

By
4:41 PM

Caroline Kennedy seems to be making the most of her presumptive final weeks in Japan.

The U.S. ambassador to Japan (and daughter of President John F. Kennedy) released two festive videos this week from the Tokyo embassy.

In the first video, Kennedy is dressed up in full Santa Claus attire, dancing on the roof of a building. The 45-second film is shot so that appears the ambassador takes a less-than-soft fall down the chimney.

But rest assured, she pops up apparently unhurt, bag of presents in tow, to wish viewers a merry Christmas and happy holidays.

The second video—which reportedly parodies a hit Japanese TV show—features more questionable dancing, this time including festively-dressed embassy staffers. It has subsequently gone viral.

Advertisement

Marrie Schaefer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Japan, told The Japan Times that the choreographed film was initially planned to only be shared internally, but ended up being made public on a whim.

“Originally we were just going to do something internal, to say ‘Hey guys!’ in the mission,” Schaefer said. “But after it was finished we said, ‘This is good! We should upload it!’ And everyone said, ‘Great idea!’ and so that’s what we did.”

Since being posted Tuesday, the 90-second video has more than 2 million views.

Reportedly on Donald Trump’s shortlist to serve next in Tokyo, Bobby Valentine could have big boots to fill—in more than one sense.

TOPICS: World News Politics OMG
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Vanessa Marcotte
Local News
Family of slain jogger speaks out for first time December 21, 2016 | 4:26 PM
Boston, MA: 06-23-2015: US Attorney Carmen Ortiz talks with the press outside the Moakley federal courthouse in Boston, Mass. after the sentencing of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev June 24, 2015. To the right of Ortiz is Boston FBI special agent in charge Vincent Lisi. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/, Metro ( 25tsarnaev )
Local News
US Attorney Carmen Ortiz is stepping down December 21, 2016 | 3:48 PM
This photo proved by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested early Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer. (AP/Scottsdale Police Department via AP)
New England Patriots
Police report: Michael Floyd had blood-alcohol level of .217 December 21, 2016 | 3:36 PM
01/29/2015 Boston Ma. United States Attorney Carmen m. Ortiz (cq) at a morning press conference at the Moakley Federal Court House to announce federal Rico conspiracy,drug trafficking and weapons charges against 56 defendants from the City of Boston and surrounding communities. drug. Globe/Staff Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Local News
US Attorney Carmen Ortiz announces resignation December 21, 2016 | 1:58 PM
Assassination Photo
World News
Turkey links Russian envoy's killer to US-based cleric Gulen December 21, 2016 | 1:39 PM
Local News
High school hockey program shut down over anti-Semitism December 21, 2016 | 1:23 PM
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Bangor, Maine.
Local News
Propane dealer to angry Trump supporters: "Merry Christmas" December 21, 2016 | 12:01 PM
Vanessa Marcotte
Local News
Family of slain jogger to issue public statement December 21, 2016 | 11:51 AM
Crime
Quincy man gets 8 to 10 years for raping woman December 21, 2016 | 11:47 AM
Local News
Driver dies after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing December 21, 2016 | 11:31 AM
rescued swan released
Animals
‘Hot-headed’ swan rescued amid snowstorm is back out in the wild December 21, 2016 | 10:18 AM
11/19/2016 ARLINGTON, MA Attorney General Maura Healey (cq) speaks to a large crowd during a post-election town hall held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Arlington. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Trump may help Mass. Democrats raise their own political standing December 21, 2016 | 10:16 AM
Local News
2nd twin admits posing as psychologist to steal public money December 21, 2016 | 10:15 AM
Local News
Secretary of state signs off on Maine pot legalization vote December 21, 2016 | 10:11 AM
Local News
Couple gets probation for arranging sham marriage December 21, 2016 | 8:45 AM
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg unveils Morgan Freeman-voiced AI assistant December 21, 2016 | 8:44 AM
National News
Accidental shooting deaths, injuries spike over the holidays December 21, 2016 | 8:05 AM
13mexico - Bridport, Vermont- Saturday, December 10, 2016: Emilio Rabasa Gamboa, Consul General of Mexico in Boston talks with a migrant dairy farmer from Mexico while taking a tour of a dairy barn after the Boston Mexican Consulate's mobile operation at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society. (Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for The Boston Globe)
Local News
In new era of Trump, Mexico, US groups offer aid to migrants December 21, 2016 | 7:46 AM
Local News
Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robs credit union December 21, 2016 | 7:37 AM
Local News
Police: Couple under investigation for selling sick puppies December 21, 2016 | 6:51 AM
Politics
Walsh says race backlash in part led to Trump win December 21, 2016 | 6:41 AM
World News
Germany hunts 'violent and armed' Tunisian in truck attack December 21, 2016 | 6:27 AM
National News
Inside the DEA: A chemist's quest to identify mystery drugs December 21, 2016 | 5:17 AM
4:55 p.m., September 14, 2013 - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out at Lake Geneva from a hilltop outside Montreaux, Switzerland, as President Obama calls him to offer his thanks for negotiating an agreement with his Russian counterpart to eliminate Syrian chemical weapons. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]
Politics
From elephant selfies to Antarctica, John Kerry had a picturesque tenure as secretary of state December 21, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Ex-police officer sentenced in 2nd child porn case December 21, 2016 | 3:51 AM
Politics
Trump's first campaign chief won't take White House job December 21, 2016 | 3:39 AM
Local News
Man donates $100K lottery winnings to Boston shrine December 21, 2016 | 3:38 AM
Politics
Trump family drops access offered for charity donations December 21, 2016 | 3:36 AM
This undated official portrait released by the Boston Police Department shows policer officer Dennis Simmonds, who died on April 10, 2014. Simmonds was among the officers at the scene in Watertown, Mass., in the early hours of April 19, 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombers were engaged in a shootout with police. His death was linked to head injuries he sustained at that time when an explosive thrown by one of the Tsarnaev brothers detonated near him. (Boston Police Department via AP)
Local News
As Boston bombing movie opens, officer's family seeks credit December 21, 2016 | 1:14 AM
Crime
Sales executive pleads guilty in fatal meningitis outbreak December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM