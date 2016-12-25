Doctor killed in Russian military plane crash had Vermont ties
An acclaimed Russian doctor with ties to Vermont was among 92 people presumed dead Christmas morning, after a Russian Tu-154 plane headed from Moscow to Syria crashed into the Black Sea, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Dr. Elizaveta Glinka’s aid foundation — Fair Aid — said in a statement that the doctor was traveling with a shipment of medicine for a Syrian hospital.
