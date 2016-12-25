Doctor killed in Russian military plane crash had Vermont ties

Dr. Elizaveta Glinka received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 8 for her aid work.
Dr. Elizaveta Glinka received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 8 for her aid work. –EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
By
The Boston Globe
December 25, 2016

An acclaimed Russian doctor with ties to Vermont was among 92 people presumed dead Christmas morning, after a Russian Tu-154 plane headed from Moscow to Syria crashed into the Black Sea, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Dr. Elizaveta Glinka’s aid foundation — Fair Aid — said in a statement that the doctor was traveling with a shipment of medicine for a Syrian hospital.

