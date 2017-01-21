World jittery about President Trump’s ‘America first’ inaugural speech

A private security tries to prevent the media from taking pictures as protesters picket the Trump Tower hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in the financial district of Makati city east Manila, Philippines. –The Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
AP,
2:03 AM

President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech promised “America first” policy, but offered no specifics about America’s place in the world.

The billionaire businessman and reality television star — the first president who had never held political office or high military rank — promised to stir a “new national pride” and protect America from the “ravages” of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.

“This American carnage stops right here,” Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”

Advertisement

A look at some reactions from around the world:

___

AFGHANS DISAPPOINTED BUT HOPEFUL

Like many in the Afghan capital of Kabul, restaurant owner Mohammad Nahim watched the presidential inauguration ceremonies but was disappointed to not hear any mention of Afghanistan.

“Trump did not mention a word about Afghanistan in his speech and the salaries of the Afghan army and police are paid by the U.S.,” he said. He added that if the U.S. stops helping Afghanistan, “our country will again become a sanctuary to terrorists. I hope Trump will not forget Afghanistan.”

Mohammed Kasim Zazi, a shopkeeper whose home is in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province, where the feared Haqqani network is prominent, said he expected Trump to stay focused on Afghanistan.

“Trump said he will finish the terrorists in the world and that has to mean that Afghanistan will remain in the sights of the U.S.” said Zazi.

___

SPEECH RESONATES IN MEXICO

Perhaps no country was watching the speech more closely than Mexico. Trump has made disparaging remarks about immigrants who come to the United States illegally and sought to pressure companies not to set up shop in Mexico by threatening a border tariff on goods manufactured there and exported to the United States.

Advertisement

So Trump’s talk of “protect(ing) our borders,” ”America first” and “buy American and hire American” had particular resonance in America’s southern neighbor.

Ricardo Anaya Cortes, president of the conservative opposition National Action Party, called for “the unity of all Mexicans, unity in the face of this protectionist, demagogic and protectionist speech we just heard. Unity against that useless wall, against deportations, against the blockade of investment.”

“The challenge is enormous. … We demand the federal government leave aside tepidity, that it tackle with absolute firmness and dignity the new relationship with the United States,” Anaya said.

The United States is by far Mexico’s largest commercial partner, buying some 80 percent of its $532 billion in exports in 2015. Mexico is the second-largest market for U.S. exports.

“At least the word ‘Mexico’ was not heard in the speech. Nevertheless one can expect the United States to launch a hyper-protectionist project,” said Ilan Semo Groman, a researcher at Iberoamericana University.

If Trump truly moves to block or drive away U.S. investment in Mexico, Semo said Mexico should focus its commercial efforts on other countries.

“There are very clear possibilities,” Semo said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto sent three tweets after Trump’s inaugural speech Friday:

— “I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration. We will work to strengthen our relationship with shared responsibility.”

— “We will establish a respectful dialogue with the government of President @realDonaldTrump, to Mexico’s benefit.”

— “Sovereignty, national interest and the protection of Mexicans will guide the relationship with the new government of the United States.”

Advertisement

PAKISTAN WORRIES ABOUT MUSLIM COMMENTS

A group of retired government officials gathered after morning prayers for a walk in a sprawling park in the heart of the federal capital of Islamabad and the topic of their conversation was President Trump’s inaugural speech.

They expressed concern that Trump would target the Islamic world, particularly Pakistan, because of his campaign rhetoric about Muslims as well as his inaugural speech in which he promised to eradicate Islamic terrorism worldwide. Pakistan has often been accused of harboring militant insurgents and declared terrorist groups that have targeted neighboring India, against whom Pakistan has fought three wars, as well as Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the charges.

“Likely there is more trouble in store for the Islamic world and our country will take the most brunt of the harsh treatment from President Trump administration,” said Mohammad Afzal.

His sentiments were echoed by Shafiq Khan, who said “the one main thing that the new president mentioned about the world outside America is to tackle Islamic radicalism and that should be the matter of concern for all of us.”

Umair Khan, an engineer, said of Trump: “Let him taste the burden of government and get settled, I am sure he will calm.”

___

CONCERN IN TOKYO

Some Tokyo residents are worried that Trump’s “America first” policy will usher in an era of populism and protectionism at the expense of the rest of the world.

Tadashi Gomibuchi, who works in the manufacturing industry, recorded Trump’s inauguration speech overnight as he was keen to hear what the new president had to say.

“Trump is trying to make big changes to the way things are. Changes are good sometimes, but when America, the most powerful, loses stability … it’s a grave concern,” he said. “If you take his words literally, it may destabilize the world going forward and I’m really worried. I hope things will lead to a soft landing.”

Retiree Kuninobu Inoue, who lived in the U.S. during the 1990s, is concerned about trade frictions between Japan and the U.S, citing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans Pacific Partnership.

“Japan-U.S. relations are not just about security. Our good relations rely so much on trade,” he said.

Protectionist policies such as the withdrawal from TPP and renegotiation of NAFTA will have a negative impact on the global economy including Japan’s, said Akio Mimura, head of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“These policies only enhance protectionist and populist movement spreading around the world, and could largely shake the free trade system that has supported global growth,” he said.

In his congratulatory message to Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of the Asia-Pacific region as a source for growth but also tensions.

“In the 21st century, while the Asia-Pacific region is the source of the global economic growth, the security environment of the region is becoming more severe,” he said.

___

CHINA BRACES FOR TROUBLE AHEAD

A Chinese state-run nationalist tabloid, the Global Times, says President Trump’s inauguration speech indicates that the U.S. and China would inevitably face trade tensions.

The newspaper said in a Saturday commentary following Trump’s inauguration that “dramatic changes” lay ahead for the U.S. and the global economic order.

“Undoubtedly, the Trump administration will be igniting many ‘fires’ on its front door and around the world. Let’s wait and see when it will be China’s turn,” it said.

The paper noted that Trump blamed foreign trade policies for failing to put “America first,” and said trade tensions between the U.S. and China seemed “inevitable within the four years ahead.”

The paper says it expects that the Trump administration, in seeking to bring factories back to the U.S. from China, will use the U.S. government’s relations with Taiwan as “merely a bargaining chip for them to put trade pressure on China.”

In Beijing, Independent scholar and commentator Zhang Lifan drew a contrast between Trump’s focus on domestic issues and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on international cooperation.

“The new U.S. administration’s policy toward China is not clear now. In my view, Trump will deal with China like a businessman, especially on trade negotiations,” Zhang said.

___

TAIWAN TWEETS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted her congratulations to Trump, saying: “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump. Democracy is what ties Taiwan and the US together. Look forward to advancing our friendship & partnership.”

Trump didn’t mention the self-ruled island in his speech, but he angered China and broke diplomatic protocol by talking by phone with Tsai shortly after winning November’s election.

He has said earlier that Washington’s “one China policy” under which it recognized Beijing in 1979 was open to negotiation, and questioned why the U.S. should be bound by such an approach without China offering incentives.

___

SOUTH KOREANS PUT SECURITY FIRST, WORRY ABOUT ALLIANCE, TRADE

Some in South Korea worried that President Trump would ask Seoul to shoulder a bigger share of the cost of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against aggression from North Korea, or that their country will be caught in a conflict between the U.S. and China.

“I think the biggest challenge is the national defense,” said Park Geon-rok, a 30-year-old designer, adding that South Korea was “heavily influenced by the U.S.”

In an editorial, the English-language JoongAng Daily said South Korea’s relations with the U.S. under Trump will face a challenge as the new leader will likely ask Seoul to pay more for the cost of the U.S. military forces in the country, and renegotiate a bilateral free trade agreement. But the paper also notes it is “fortunate” that Trump has a strong position on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

There were concerns about potential conflicts between the U.S. and China, South Korea’s key business partner. Kim Kyung-jin, a spokesman for the opposition People’s Party, said that the international economic order might collapse as the U.S. seeks its own economic interest. Kim urged Trump to ease such worries.

“There is a possibility of us becoming an innocent bystander who gets hurt in a fight,” said Nam Hae-sook, a 62-year-old homemaker. “Also, I think President Trump will be different from President-elect Trump. I think things will work out.”

In place of impeached President Park Geun-hye, Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said in his congratulatory message to Trump that South Korea wishes to bolster the already close ties with the U.S. and cooperate on stopping North Korea’s nuclear development.

___

INDIANS FRET ABOUT IMMIGRATION PROSPECTS

Among dozens of young, urban Indians who watched Trump’s inauguration and speech at a club in a New Delhi, the 27-year-old Jigar Gorasia said getting work visas for professionals and green cards will become a problem.

“It is going to be a little bit challenging for those,” said Gorasia, who studied and worked in Chicago before moving back to India last year.

Divya Narayanan, a 21-year-old student of journalism, said that Trump as president worried her. “Someone at the level of the U.S. president coming out and saying things which are bigoted, which are sexist, it sets a precedent for other people in the country, right?”

Indian newspapers highlighted Trump’s protectionist policies in his speech. “America First President,” read the banner headline of The Indian Express newspaper.

“Protectionist Trumpet: Buy American, Hire American,” was the headline of The Times of India newspaper.

___

VIETNAMESE SAY SPEECH TOO AMERICA-FOCUSED

A Vietnamese analyst said Trump’s speech was disappointing because it mainly served the domestic audience.

“I think this speech would be right for an election campaign, but not an inauguration speech,” said Nguyen Ngoc Truong, president of Hanoi-based private policy think-tank Center for Strategic Studies and International Development.

“It should not be that simple because in an inauguration speech, you must introduce an objective and multi-faceted vision, not just one-sided vision to the American public,” he said. “I don’t think Trump could have a magic stick to be able to manage America to realize the goals that he outlined.”

___

AUSTRALIANS FIND SPEECH DIVISIVE

An Australian father of two, Marek Rucinski, found Trump’s speech “very divisive” and lacking substance.

“Normally these speeches are used to rally and unite people,” he said. “It was, again, more bluster.”

Rucinski was among some 8,000-10,000 people who attended a Women’s March anti-Trump rally in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

Self-described feminist, Niall Anderson, watched the president’s inauguration in disbelief.

“Just disbelief that this can happen in 2017,” the 35-year-old said.

The Australian newspaper’s Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan wrote that “Trump answered one big question with his inauguration address: There is to be no transition from campaign Trump to presidential Trump.”

“Donald Trump is always Donald Trump. This consistency is perhaps his chief virtue,” Sheridan wrote.

“And his inauguration address made it clear that he intends to govern just as he campaigned, taking swings at his opponents, extolling his populist mantras, speaking in the slightly weird argot of contemporary down market celebrity,” he added.

___

Associated Press journalists Amir Shah and Kathy Gannon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Peter Orsi in Mexico City, Mari Yamaguchi and Emily Wang in Tokyo, Gillian Wong and Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, Youkyung Lee and Yong Jun Chang in Seoul, South Korea, Muneeza Naqvi in New Delhi, Tran Van Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam and Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: World News Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
National News
The Latest: On Trump's 1st day, women to march in Washington January 21, 2017 | 8:19 AM
History
Women's march in Washington D.C. is an echo of the past January 21, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Politics
Trump executive order first strike at ending 'Obamacare' January 21, 2017 | 12:36 AM
Boston, Ma., 01/20/17, Ten year old Aya Newell of Brookline was part of the anti President Trump protest on the Boston Common. Boston folks react to the Inauguration of President Trump. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Local News
Thousands expected at anti-Trump march on Boston Common January 21, 2017 | 12:06 AM
US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Watch Donald and Melania Trump dance to 'My Way' at an inaugural ball January 20, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Movies
Premiere of 'A Dog's Purpose' canceled amid treatment issue January 20, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Local News
Here's how the Boston women's march will impact traffic, parking January 20, 2017 | 7:01 PM
epa05736065 Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wore a Planned Parenthood scarf to Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 5:21 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
National News
Photos: Anti-Trump protests on Inauguration Day January 20, 2017 | 3:09 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President elect Donald Trump waves on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
Here are Donald Trump's first tweets as president January 20, 2017 | 2:32 PM
US President Donald Trump greets Hillary Clinton in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for the Inaugural Luncheon following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MOLLY RILEYMOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at lunch January 20, 2017 | 2:13 PM
Local News
Scores protest Trump presidency on Boston Common January 20, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) '
Politics
Technically, Trump is not the 45th president. He's the 44th. January 20, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Counselor to Donald J. Trump, Kellyanne Conway arrives a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017.
Fashion
Kellyanne Conway tries a fashion revolution — and fails January 20, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Obamas depart Washington after Trump takes oath January 20, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Politics
Crowds noticeably thinner for Trump compared to Obama's inaugurations January 20, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Watch the moment Trump was sworn into office January 20, 2017 | 12:40 PM
World News
Russian political elites revel in Donald Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Local News
Decorated officer accused of beating girlfriend's 5-year-old January 20, 2017 | 12:07 PM
epa05735135 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (C) and former President Bill Clinton (R) arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL
Politics
A stoic Hillary Clinton attends inauguration 'to honor our democracy' January 20, 2017 | 11:44 AM
A parked limousine burns as riot police clear the street during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in downtown Washington. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
National News
Fires, bricks mark daylong assault on inaugural festivities January 20, 2017 | 11:32 AM
First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Snapshots from Trump's Inauguration Day January 20, 2017 | 10:36 AM
First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
Obamas welcome Trumps to the White House January 20, 2017 | 10:22 AM
President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read Barack Obama's final tweets as president January 20, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Politics
'I've seen rain:' James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era January 20, 2017 | 10:21 AM
The New Hampshire Statehouse
Local News
Silent vigil to take place at N.H. Statehouse during inauguration January 20, 2017 | 10:18 AM
The Boston Police SUV that was targeted with a incendiary device near 101 West Broadway in South Boston on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Device with propane tank explodes, damages Boston police cruiser January 20, 2017 | 10:14 AM
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.
National News
Watch live video of Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Boston-01/18/2017- This is the entrance to North StationTD Garden where a homeless man was assaulted by security guard Rene Norestant on December 22nd. The homeless man fell to the ground in front of the set of doors(rear). John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Security guards at TD Garden can no longer eject homeless January 20, 2017 | 8:46 AM
epaselect epa05736545 US President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, left, during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2016. EPA/Evan Vucci / POOL
Politics
Trump takes charge, assertive but untested 45th US president January 20, 2017 | 8:08 AM