Cubs’ David Ross is working on a memoir

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Cubs' David Ross celebrates after defeating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series on November 2 in Cleveland. –Jamie Squire / Getty Images
AP,
December 14, 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — David Ross is taking another victory lap.

The Chicago Cubs’ beloved catcher has a deal with Hachette Books for a memoir that will track his “resilient and ultimately triumphantly” career. “Teammate: My Life in Baseball” is coming out in May, Hachette announced Wednesday. Ross will collaborate with Don Yaeger.

Ross, 39, was a key player during the Cubs’ storied 2016 season, when they won a World Series title for the first time since 1908. He had announced his retirement during the regular season and ended his career in style, with a home run in Game 7. Ross played for several major league teams during a 15-year career.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Books MLB Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
With the Red Sox, Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
New England Patriots
Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM
Noriana Radwan.
College Sports
Ex-UConn soccer player to sue over punishment for giving middle finger December 19, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Talib: Broncos 'aren’t scared of Brady at all' December 19, 2016 | 10:13 AM
Soccer
Russia accused of doping cover-up in national soccer teams December 19, 2016 | 9:32 AM
Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Broncos December 19, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't think he deserved to be ejected for elbow December 19, 2016 | 8:44 AM
Celtics play rock-paper-scissors.
Boston Celtics
Watch the Celtics play rock-paper-scissors to choose technical foul shooter December 19, 2016 | 8:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady making an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Ho, Ho, Hum: Patriots celebrate their annual AFC East sovereignty December 19, 2016 | 7:33 AM
Skiing
US ski racers produce nude calendar to help raise funds December 19, 2016 | 6:43 AM
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reaches for a first down before going out of bounds as San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls (71) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
NFL
NFL playoff scenarios: Patriots, Raiders clinch postseason spots December 18, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Northeastern players, including Alex Murphy (0), Bolden Brace (2), Anthony Green and Jeremy Miller (11), celebrate following an 81-73 win over Michigan State, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich.
College Sports
Northeastern closes strong to upset Michigan State December 18, 2016 | 10:55 PM
Martellus Bennett against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's reaction to making the playoffs for the first time December 18, 2016 | 8:50 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics build huge lead, hang on to beat Heat 105-95 December 18, 2016 | 8:42 PM
Julian Edelman had six catches for 75 yards in the Patriots' win.
New England Patriots
16 thoughts on the Patriots' hard-earned victory over the Broncos December 18, 2016 | 8:15 PM
New England Patriots
Brady leads Patriots to 16-3 win over Broncos December 18, 2016 | 7:43 PM