Cubs’ David Ross is working on a memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — David Ross is taking another victory lap.

The Chicago Cubs’ beloved catcher has a deal with Hachette Books for a memoir that will track his “resilient and ultimately triumphantly” career. “Teammate: My Life in Baseball” is coming out in May, Hachette announced Wednesday. Ross will collaborate with Don Yaeger.

Ross, 39, was a key player during the Cubs’ storied 2016 season, when they won a World Series title for the first time since 1908. He had announced his retirement during the regular season and ended his career in style, with a home run in Game 7. Ross played for several major league teams during a 15-year career.