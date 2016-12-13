NHL likely to take a look at Torey Krug’s hit on Andrew Shaw

MONTREAL — Deciphering what the NHL deems a good hit, or what the Department of Player Safety believes is a no-no, is always tricky work.

But it’s a good bet DPS will take a hard look at the smack Bruins defenseman Torey Krug put on Habs center Andrew Shaw with 6:30 remaining in the first period here Monday night.

As the two raced for a free puck, Krug lowered his shoulder and delivered a stern belt to Shaw’s noggin, dropping the veteran center at center ice. Shaw needed time to straighten up, regain his legs, then made his way directly to the Habs dressing room, where he stayed for the remainder of the period before rejoining the action for the remainder of the night.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.