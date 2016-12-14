Bruins call up former BU defenseman Matt Grzelcyk

PITTSBURGH – Matt Grzelcyk, brought up from Providence today, could make his NHL debut tonight. The Charlestown native, picked in the third round of the 2012 draft, is on his first NHL recall. If Grzelcyk plays, he would likely take the place of Joe Morrow on the No. 3 pairing.

“Pleasant surprise getting the call,” Grzelcyk said. “Just really excited for the opportunity.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Grzelcyk is an offensive-minded left-shot defenseman. In 25 AHL games, Grzelcyk scored one goal and 11 assists.

