Morning sports update: Bruins’ Frank Vatrano says ‘I think I’m ready to play’ after call-up

The Bruins call up Frank Vatrano, Travis Shaw talks about being traded by Red Sox, and more fallout from the Patriots’ win over the Broncos.

Vatrano after Bruins call-up: ‘I think I’m ready to play’: It’s been a long wait for Frank Vatrano to get back into the Bruins lineup, and Claude Julien wasn’t making any guarantees that the 22-year-old would be back in for the B’s against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at TD Garden. [CSNNE.com]

Broncos’ Emmanuel Sanders denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down: After being held to just three catches against the Patriots in Sunday’s 16-3 loss, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders refused to accept the notion that Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was responsible for shutting him down. [Boston.com]

If you think malcom butler shut me down.. child please!! My 2 year old son Princeton can play Cover 2. Go watch the tape. He know better! — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) December 19, 2016

Former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw explains why he had to Google the guy he was traded for: The entire morning of Dec. 6 was bizarre for Travis Shaw. “That week was weird,” he explained when appearing on the the Bradfo Show podcast. He woke up to find a message on his phone from Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, having planned on heading over to JetBlue Park for his daily 8:30 a.m. workout. The Sox boss was asking Shaw to give a call back. [WEEI.com]

Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas hold unique shooting contest: The Celtics are a competitive bunch, even when they are not playing against other teams. Often, before or after a practice, a random competition might break out. And Monday afternoon was no different. [BostonGlobe.com]

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the Patriots-Broncos game: In a picture taken by former NFL receiver Brandon Stokley in the stadium following the game, Brady smiled alongside his longtime rival, Peyton Manning. [Boston.com]