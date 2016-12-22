Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2 in Panthers’ loss to Bruins

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates his assist, giving him 1,888 goals, second most in NHL history during the third period of play against the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr celebrates his assist. –Joe Skipper / AP
By
RICK MENNING
AP,
December 22, 2016

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. “I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

Advertisement

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game — his 1,663rd in the NHL — resumed.

Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Rask improved to 18-3-1 against Florida, while the Boston is 16-2-1 in its last 19 games with the Panthers.

Vatrano, called up this week from Providence of the AHL, scored in his first game and on his second shot as a Bruin on a wrister from the slot at 2:09 of the second period.

Bergeron followed 3 minutes later with a power-play conversion that beat goalie James Reimer off a perfect feed from Torey Krug, who also assisted on Vatrano’s score. It was Bergoneron’s fifth goal this season.

After being outshot 12-8 in the first period, the Bruins took control at both ends with a 16-5 advantage in the second en route to a two-goal advantage.

Reimer faced 33 Boston shots in the loss.

Backes scored on an empty-netter with 1:23 remaining to close out the scoring.

Notes: Boston C Dominic Moore played in his 800th game. … Krug has 10 assists, with two in seven of his last 14 games.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Carolina on Friday night.

Panthers: Host Detroit on Friday night.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox minor league catcher suspended 50 games December 22, 2016 | 10:30 PM
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the 11th inning of an American League wild-card baseball game in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
MLB
AP source: Indians, Edwin Encarnacion agree to contract December 22, 2016 | 10:10 PM
Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) tries to defend Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) as he comes around the pick of Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics
Celtics top Pacers 109-102 for 4th straight win December 22, 2016 | 10:00 PM
People walk around the Princeton University campus in New Jersey, November 16, 2013. A meningitis vaccine approved for use in Europe and Australia but not in the United States can be imported to try to stop an outbreak of the disease at Princeton University in New Jersey, federal health officials said. The Food and Drug Administration agreed this week to the importation of the vaccine, Bexsero, for potential use on the Ivy League campus, Barbara Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION HEALTH)
College Sports
Princeton men's swim team is done for year after 'vulgar' posts December 22, 2016 | 9:18 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Abbey D'Agostino of the United States (R) hugs Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after the Women's 5000m Round 1 - Heat 2 on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sports News
Here are some of 2016's most inspiring sports moments December 22, 2016 | 8:34 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady takes a page from Bill Belichick's fashion playbook December 22, 2016 | 5:25 PM
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2016 file photo shows New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett taking questions from members of the media in the teams locker room before an NFL football team practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots had a vision of what could be when they acquired Martellus Bennett in a trade with the Bears this spring. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett sums up a lot of parents' thoughts on Christmas presents December 22, 2016 | 5:08 PM
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd makes first public comments as a Patriot December 22, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs away from Lions' Asa Jackson (30) during the second half of a game, in East Rutherford, N.J. on Dec. 18, 2016.
NFL
Report: NFL fined Odell Beckham Jr. for Sager-inspired cleats December 22, 2016 | 1:40 PM
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith motions during the game against the Titans.
New England Patriots
Are potential AFC wild-card teams any threat to Patriots? December 22, 2016 | 12:23 PM
Manny Ramirez acknowledges the crowd Red Sox during a 10th-anniversary of the 2004 World Series championship team.
Boston Red Sox
Manny prepping for pro baseball comeback? December 22, 2016 | 11:58 AM
Just the foundation of the Pesky Pole sticks up in right field.
Boston Red Sox
Where is the Pesky Pole? December 22, 2016 | 10:50 AM
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during a game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
College Sports
Duke suspends star player indefinitely December 22, 2016 | 9:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds onto the game ball after defeating the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Pats can clinch AFC top seed, home-field advantage vs. Jets December 21, 2016 | 10:19 PM
College Sports
The long, lonely fall of a Heisman Trophy winner December 21, 2016 | 6:49 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett rears back to pass during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Patriots activate Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve December 21, 2016 | 6:38 PM
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 84-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
College Sports
Iowa walks off court without shaking hands with North Dakota December 21, 2016 | 6:20 PM
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) throws under pressure during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Bryce Petty fully practices, expected to start for Jets at New England December 21, 2016 | 6:14 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers is carried off the field after an injury against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
NFL
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: No plans to retire after 2nd concussion December 21, 2016 | 6:00 PM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Even on Tom Brady’s worst statistical days, he’s still the NFL MVP December 21, 2016 | 4:20 PM
Media
Sports Hub first, WEEI second in fall Nielsen Audio ratings December 21, 2016 | 11:29 AM
Ethiopia's silver medal winner Feyisa Lilesa, from left, Kenya's gold medal winner Eliud Kipchoge and United States' Galen Rupp, bronze medal winner, pose after the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon.
Boston Marathon
U.S. bronze medalist in Rio will run in 2017 Boston Marathon December 21, 2016 | 11:09 AM
This photo proved by the Scottsdale Police Department shows wide receiver Michael Floyd, who was arrested early Dec. 12, 2016, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.
New England Patriots
Video shows Michael Floyd’s arrest in Arizona December 21, 2016 | 10:36 AM
Patriots running back Dion Lewis breaks away from the Broncos' defensive line.
New England Patriots
Bookies, beware: The Patriots are king of the spread December 21, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) on Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on comeback win over Grizzlies: It could turn our season around December 21, 2016 | 8:52 AM
Rain falls on Hartford Yard Goats player Rayan Gonzalez as he pitches in overtime during a game against the Harrisburg Senators at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H., Aug. 25, 2016.
Sports News
New contractor promises completion of Hartford stadium December 21, 2016 | 7:59 AM
Clay Buchholz
Boston Red Sox
What the stats say about Clay Buchholz's Red Sox career December 21, 2016 | 6:28 AM
Tom Brady completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Broncos and didn't throw a touchdown pass, but it was a performance to remember in other ways.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is selected for his 12th Pro Bowl December 20, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jarell Martin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)=
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Boston, MA: 12-20-16: When the Bruins Brad Marchand (63) collided with his goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27) and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Bruins lose 4-2 to Islanders as Thomas Greiss stops 48 shots December 20, 2016 | 10:38 PM