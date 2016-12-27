Bruins’ week ahead: Red-hot Blue Jackets and divisional rivals await

COMMENTARY

The Bruins will return to action Tuesday night after the NHL’s brief holiday break. With three games left in 2016, the Bruins will hope to build some momentum and carry it into what they hope is a successful 2017.

With just six wins in 13 games, December hasn’t been too great for the Bruins so far, including a 3-4-3 mark in their last 10. With three games on the docket this week, the Black and Gold hope to finish near or above .500 for the month.

Let’s take a look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Tuesday, Dec. 27 @ Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Boy, have things changed since the last time these two have met: Since coming away with a 5-2 loss on Nov. 10th in Boston, the Blue Jackets have caught absolute fire. Winners of 12 straight, the Blue Jackets find themselves atop the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jackets have lost just three times since their November date with the Bruins and have had everything going right for them. John Tortorella has his club clicking on all cylinders as Columbus sits first in power play percentage (26.9) and second in both goals per game (3.4) and goals against per game (2.0).

Thursday, Dec. 29 @ Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

After traveling to Columbus on Tuesday, the Bruins will hit the road for the final time in 2016 as they kick off the first leg of a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The Bruins won the first two games this season against their Atlantic Division rivals, outscoring them 6-1 in the process.

Since returning from a leg injury that kept him out of the lineup for the start of the season, Chelmsford native and former Boston University Terrier Jack Eichel has been solid for the Sabres. With eight points in 12 games, Eichel has picked up where he left off a season ago as one of the league’s better younger forwards.

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

The Bruins and Sabres will conclude their home-and-home set — and their 2016-17 season series — on New Year’s Eve with a matinee contest at TD Garden.

The Sabres entered play Monday last in the Atlantic Division, but the Bruins have had issues against teams beneath them in the standings at TD Garden as of late. Over the last few weeks, teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders have all claimed easy victories on Garden ice.

The Bruins, who are 8-9-0 at home, hope to change that trend on Causeway Street with a win over the lowly Sabres and end 2016 on a high note.