Bruins’ week ahead: Red-hot Blue Jackets and divisional rivals await

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) competes for the puck against Blue Jackets center Lukas Sedlak (45) and left wing Sonny Milano (22) on Nov. 10, 2016, in Boston.
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) competes for the puck against Blue Jackets center Lukas Sedlak (45) and left wing Sonny Milano (22) on Nov. 10, 2016, in Boston. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
Anthony Travalgia
10:58 AM

COMMENTARY

The Bruins will return to action Tuesday night after the NHL’s brief holiday break. With three games left in 2016, the Bruins will hope to build some momentum and carry it into what they hope is a successful 2017.

With just six wins in 13 games, December hasn’t been too great for the Bruins so far, including a 3-4-3 mark in their last 10. With three games on the docket this week, the Black and Gold hope to finish near or above .500 for the month.

Let’s take a look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Tuesday, Dec. 27 @ Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Boy, have things changed since the last time these two have met: Since coming away with a 5-2 loss on Nov. 10th in Boston, the Blue Jackets have caught absolute fire. Winners of 12 straight, the Blue Jackets find themselves atop the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Advertisement

The Jackets have lost just three times since their November date with the Bruins and have had everything going right for them. John Tortorella has his club clicking on all cylinders as Columbus sits first in power play percentage (26.9) and second in both goals per game (3.4) and goals against per game (2.0).

Thursday, Dec. 29 @ Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

After traveling to Columbus on Tuesday, the Bruins will hit the road for the final time in 2016 as they kick off the first leg of a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The Bruins won the first two games this season against their Atlantic Division rivals, outscoring them 6-1 in the process.

Since returning from a leg injury that kept him out of the lineup for the start of the season, Chelmsford native and former Boston University Terrier Jack Eichel has been solid for the Sabres. With eight points in 12 games, Eichel has picked up where he left off a season ago as one of the league’s better younger forwards.

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

The Bruins and Sabres will conclude their home-and-home set — and their 2016-17 season series — on New Year’s Eve with a matinee contest at TD Garden.

The Sabres entered play Monday last in the Atlantic Division, but the Bruins have had issues against teams beneath them in the standings at TD Garden as of late. Over the last few weeks, teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders have all claimed easy victories on Garden ice.

Advertisement

The Bruins, who are 8-9-0 at home, hope to change that trend on Causeway Street with a win over the lowly Sabres and end 2016 on a high note.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Jets' Buster Skrine tackles Patriots' Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
How the Patriots can improve in January December 27, 2016 | 9:53 AM
City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) celebrates with teammates after he caught a touchdown ball against the Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
New England Patriots
Ranking the contenders in the AFC playoffs December 27, 2016 | 9:46 AM
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears with defense attorney Jose Baez during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub.
Crime
Aaron Hernandez back in court ahead of double murder trial December 27, 2016 | 7:36 AM
Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles away from Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Barr on Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL
NFL playoffs: Who's In, who's out and who's close December 27, 2016 | 12:03 AM
Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney is lifted by teammate Elijah Johnson (76) after his 2-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Maryland, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
College Sports
BC builds lead, holds off Maryland for 36-30 win December 26, 2016 | 6:48 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 13-2 heading into Sunday's final regular-season game.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick isn’t giving much thought to resting starters December 26, 2016 | 5:01 PM
College Sports
UConn fires football coach after 3-9 third season December 26, 2016 | 4:36 PM
A general view of the shirt and NFL logo of referee Gene Steratore before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. The Bengals won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
Missed calls aplenty, and the NFL is looking for fixes December 26, 2016 | 4:28 PM
This Dec. 20, 2016 photo shows the ice surface at the Union Arena in Woodstock, Vt. Organizers want to make the arena the nation’s first skating rink to go “net zero” on energy, meaning no costs spent on electricity or heating fuel. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Ice rinks across the country fight enemy No. 1: Energy bills December 26, 2016 | 9:05 AM
Connecticut's Kia Nurse reacts against Texas, on Dec. 4, 2016.
College Sports
UConn women say 'Nah' to rebuilding year December 25, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics withstand Knicks' late rally for Christmas win December 25, 2016 | 2:41 PM
Boston College football players run onto the field before a game against Louisville at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016.
College Sports
Motor City Bowl: 5 things to watch when BC battles Maryland in Detroit December 25, 2016 | 9:54 AM
Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to players before a game against the Dolphins on Dec. 24, 2016.
NFL
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat? December 25, 2016 | 9:36 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio watches the play of his team against Florida State.
College Sports
Bowl game means plenty to Boston College December 25, 2016 | 9:24 AM
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe, left, intercepts a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Jets gave Patriots the gift of their incompetence for Christmas December 25, 2016 | 12:33 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. The Steelers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
NFL
NFL playoff picture: Steelers win AFC North, Broncos out December 25, 2016 | 12:18 AM
Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (C) is sacked by Patriots Jabaal Sheard (R) and Patrick Chung (L) at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Patriots feast on another young quarterback December 24, 2016 | 10:35 PM
NHL
Hockey catches up to coach, 25 years after death December 24, 2016 | 10:24 PM
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Boston Celtics
5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics December 24, 2016 | 10:20 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM