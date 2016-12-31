Bruins beat Sabres 3-1 on Bergeron, Schaller goals

Sabres' Jack Eichel (15) battles Bruins' Riley Nash (20) during the second period on Dec. 31, 2016. –The Associated Press
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
5:00 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A fast start and another solid outing by goaltender Tuukka Rask made for a fairly easy afternoon for the Boston Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron and Tim Schaller scored second-period goals Saturday to help the Bruins beat Buffalo 3-1 and complete a sweep of home-and-home games against the struggling Sabres.

“We played much better — better start,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “We were playing with the lead, which makes a big difference. In the third period we played smart.”

The victory also gave Boston a sweep of its four-game season series against the Sabres. Buffalo was the only team the Bruins had never swept during a regular season. Buffalo lost 4-2 at home to Boston on Thursday.

Advertisement

Boston opened a 3-0 lead and Rask took care of the rest. He made 26 saves.

“It’s something we’ve talked about,” Rask said. “We want to get that first goal more often. I thought we came out really strong today — like we wanted to. It paid off today. It’s something we have to do more often.”

On Thursday, the Bruins fell behind 2-0 in the opening period.

Frank Vatrano scored the other goal for Boston, which had lost five of its previous nine games but improved to 12-1-2 in the last 15 meetings against the Sabres.

Jack Eichel, a former Boston University star and Hobey Baker winner, scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made 25 saves. It was the ninth loss in 11 games for the Sabres (2-5-4).

After the game, Eichel was visibly upset, slamming his equipment as he packed his bag, knocking a clock above his locker to the floor during his tirade. He didn’t speak to the media.

“I think every one of us should be,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said of Eichel’s feelings. “We should all find that desperation, that urgency, that anger.”

The Sabres are searching for anything to get them going.

“It’s frustrating now. Something has to change and it has to come from the inside,” Buffalo center Sam Reinhart said.

Advertisement

When asked how, he said: “It’s tough to say. You can talk all you want. It’s got to come from us, got to come from the start of the game, but it’s unacceptable. We’ve shown it.”

Leading 1-0, Bergeron one-timed Ryan Spooner’s pass by Lehner from the right circle for a power-play goal 7:04 into the period. Schaller scored 2:25 later when he came charging down the right wing and fired a backhander that slipped into the net between Lehner’s body and the near post.

Eichel scored his seventh goal with 21.2 seconds left in the second when he one-timed a shot from the right circle. Vatrano slipped a wrister inside the left post 1:28 into the game.

Lehner kept it to one goal in the opening period with a couple of nice stops. His best was when he flashed his right pad to rob Schaller, who was alone at the edge of the crease.

NOTES: The Bruins honored Denna Laing, a former women’s professional hockey player who suffered a career-ending spinal injury when she crashed into boards at Gillette Stadium the day before the 2016 NHL Winter Classic. Laing, 25, came onto the ice in her wheelchair and dropped the ceremonial first puck. She was given a standing ovation and got a hug from Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. She also visited the dressing room after the game and a number of players stopped by. . Boston also hung the jerseys of James Lavin and Owen Higgins on the glass behind their bench during pregame warmups. The 17-year-olds — high school hockey teammates from Falmouth, Massachusetts — were killed in a car accident in December coming home from practice. . The Bruins announced during the game that F David Backes was out “indefinitely” because of a concussion from a hit Thursday.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Sabres: Face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday is the second of a three-game trip.

Bruins: At New Jersey on Monday in the first of five of six on the road.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Fans reach out to Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) after a game against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas racked up franchise records and milestones in his 52-point performance December 31, 2016 | 11:03 AM
Bruins head coach Claude Julien looks up ice against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016 in Sunrise, Florida.
Boston Bruins
5 needs for the Bruins heading into 2017 December 31, 2016 | 10:43 AM
NFL
NFL playoff picture: AFC has its 6 teams; who will fill out NFC bracket? December 31, 2016 | 10:22 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches for a gain against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Dolphins December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM
LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Golden State's Andre Iguodala (9) during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Sports News
Watch the top 10 sports highlights of 2016 December 31, 2016 | 7:00 AM
Sports News
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback December 31, 2016 | 3:03 AM
Jordan Cameron celebrates with Jake Stoneburner of the Miami Dolphins after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the New England Patriots at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2016.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Preparing for another strange finale between the Patriots and Dolphins December 30, 2016 | 11:33 PM
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 52 in Celtics' win over Heat December 30, 2016 | 10:15 PM
Jamal Adams of LSU makes a stop.
New England Patriots
A roundup of who the Patriots are taking in early NFL mock drafts December 30, 2016 | 5:47 PM
Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) catches a pass as Jets cornerback Juston Burris defends on Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd working to learn Patriots' playbook December 30, 2016 | 5:05 PM
College Sports
UConn finishes up 2016 surprisingly undefeated December 30, 2016 | 3:50 PM
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale shown together in 2013.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett and Kevin McHale discussed post moves dressed as monks December 30, 2016 | 3:31 PM
Media
ESPN eyes better ratings for New Year's Eve college playoff December 30, 2016 | 2:19 PM
A measure of Sunday River's snowfall in the December 29th nor'easter.
Skiing
Here's how much snow New England ski areas got from the nor'easter December 30, 2016 | 11:43 AM
Tom Brady shouldn't be looking over his shoulder at the New York Giants.
New England Patriots
Who's afraid of the big, bad Giants? Not New England December 30, 2016 | 10:51 AM
Pablo Sandoval played only three games in 2016 before needing shoulder surgery.
New England Patriots
Low blows: The worst moments in Boston sports during 2016 December 30, 2016 | 10:26 AM
Comcast SportsNet personalities Michael Felger (left) and Gary Tanguay in 2012.
Media
Controversial talking heads winning battle December 30, 2016 | 8:47 AM
Kevin Love, right, drives against Boston's Jonas Jerebko.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: Celtics 'not on Cleveland's level' December 30, 2016 | 8:31 AM
Tennis
Roger Federer says he hopes to play for 2 or 3 more years December 30, 2016 | 2:51 AM
Tennis
Serena Williams wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem December 30, 2016 | 12:57 AM
Boston Celtics
Irving's 32 lead Cavs -- and subpar LeBron -- past Celtics December 30, 2016 | 12:14 AM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2 December 29, 2016 | 11:25 PM
Katie Lou Samuelson
College Sports
No. 1 Connecticut outlasts No. 4 Maryland 87-81 December 29, 2016 | 9:27 PM
Bill Belichick smiles while addressing the media for the first time as head coach of the Patriots in January, 2000.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's first Patriots press conference in 2000 looks bizarre in retrospect December 29, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
New England Patriots
The mixed results of Patriots-Dolphins regular season finales in the Belichick era December 29, 2016 | 1:34 PM
Jan. 3: Dolphins 20, Patriots 10 -- Needing one win to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Patriots fall to a Dolphins team that fired their head coach and are about to part with their interim one. Miami puts up 438 yards of total offense while holding New England to 196. An Andrew Franks field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game puts the nail in the coffin for the Pats’ home field hopes.
New England Patriots
Patriots try to clinch playoff home-field advantage at Miami December 29, 2016 | 12:04 PM
A skier enjoys a champagne powder run at Wachusett.
Skiing
The 10 ski areas closest to Boston December 29, 2016 | 10:24 AM
Patriots free safety Devin McCourty faces reporters following a team practice, on Nov. 2, 2016.
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty says Patriots won't rest vs. Dolphins December 29, 2016 | 9:12 AM
The Cavaliers were able to keep the Celtics at arm's length during their last meeting.
Boston Celtics
Healthy Celtics are eager for rematch with Cavaliers December 29, 2016 | 8:48 AM
College Sports
Jim Christian going through process of trying to rebuild BC basketball December 29, 2016 | 8:37 AM