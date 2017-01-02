Bruins fall 3-0 to Cory Schneider, Devils

By
TOM CANAVAN
AP,
January 2, 2017
Devils’ Sergey Kalinin celebrates his third-period goal. —Bill Kostroun / AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils won a couple Stanley Cups with good goaltending and solid defense. Returning to that style might be the solution to turning around another disappointing season.

PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games, Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the slumping Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night.

Sergey Kalinin added an insurance goal early in the third period and set up Taylor Hall’s empty-netter as the Devils won for only the third time in 13 games (3-9-1).

“Great execution by the boys tonight,” Schneider said after posting his second shutout of the season and his second in his last four starts. “One game does not turn everything around but it’s a good start missing some guys and hopefully it’s a good sign for 2017.”

Advertisement

In the Devils’ most recent wins, they posted two shutouts and a 2-1 win in a shootout. In eight of the nine losses they surrendered at least four goals.

“It’s not that I felt that much superior tonight than I have on other nights,” Schneider said “I made a couple of key saves, but overall I thought again we defended really well and didn’t give them too many wide open looks, not a lot of odd-man rushes.”

Tuukka Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins, who lost to New Jersey for only the second time in eight games (6-2).

“We just couldn’t muster up anything tonight,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “We were flat. We were flat from start to finish.”

Schneider was the difference. He stopped a power-play redirection in front by Tim Schaller with 1:20 left in the first and made an outstanding stick stop on a rebound try by Patrice Bergeron with 3.3 seconds left in the period following a giveaway by Parenteau.

The puck lay on the goal line for a second or so before Schneider slapped his glove on top of it inches from being a goal. The play was reviewed and the no-goal ruling was confirmed.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t quite sure to be honest, I was looking right at it and I couldn’t see down on it but it looked like it was pretty close,” Schneider said.

Parenteau put the Devils ahead 4:12 into the game with the help of just recalled rookie defenseman Steven Santini and Hall, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Santini, a former Boston College product playing in his second NHL game and first this season, took a shot from the right point. Rask pushed the rebound to the left circle and Hall shot it off the goalpost. Parenteau swatted the loose puck off the post and then into the net for his 11th goal. It was Santini’s first NHL point.

“To score the first goal of the game, it gives you legs but it’s also good for the team,” Parenteau said. “That’s something we’ve been stressing, trying to get the first goal, trying to get some shots on net and it’s working for me right now.”

Kalinin gave New Jersey breathing room 1:44 into the third period. Miles Wood, another Boston College player, set up the goal with a rush along the right boards into the Bruins’ zone. Kalinin took his centering pass and beat Rask in close for his second goal.

“You can lose games and sometimes take a lot of positives out of it despite the losses,” Rask said. “Today, I don’t think there is too much.”

Advertisement

NOTES: Bruins RW David Backes missed his second straight game with a concussion. … This was first of five of six on the road for Bruins. … Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner had five-game point streaks snapped. … Boston killed off all six New Jersey power plays. … Devils centers Travis Zajac and Jacob Josefson were out because of illness. D John Moore missed the game with a concussion.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Hosts Edmonton on Thursday.

Devils: Visit Carolina on Tuesday.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks up at the scoreboard, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
New England Patriots
Here's the schedule for the NFL's first two playoff weekends January 2, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills annoounced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that they have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NFL
Bills owner explains why he fired Rex Ryan January 2, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Connor McDavid and another Lucic reunion highlight busy slate January 2, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia being pursued for head coaching jobs January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM
NFL
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down January 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts on the bench after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NFL
NFL wild card playoff schedule and matchups January 2, 2017 | 12:31 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
35 takeaways from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 5:39 PM
NHL
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes January 1, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The TB Times after the Patriots' season finale win.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the 'Night King' in latest 'TB Times' January 1, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's leaving for health reasons January 1, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL
AP sources: Anthony Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach January 1, 2017 | 4:30 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
AP source: Jets keeping coach, GM for next season January 1, 2017 | 4:22 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks downfield during the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs by beating Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Politics
Oil pipeline protesters unfurl huge banner at Vikings game January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
David Ortiz in the commercial for Turbo Tax.
New England Patriots
David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman dash 77 yards for a touchdown after Michael Floyd's block January 1, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman's 30 points January 1, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Michael Floyd celebrates his touchdown, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown January 1, 2017 | 2:07 PM
View of the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami January 1, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Martellus Bennett catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in a December victory.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's pregame music is probably not what you think January 1, 2017 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates January 1, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand replies to Twitter user's homophobic slur January 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM