Bruins’ week ahead: First look at Connor McDavid and another Milan Lucic reunion highlight busy slate

Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016.
Arizona Coyotes' Connor Murphy (5) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) on Nov. 27, 2016. –Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
4:38 PM

COMMENTARY

Facing a must-sweep set against the Buffalo Sabres to end 2016, the Bruins took both games of the home-and-home from their Atlantic Division rivals to head into 2017 with a little momentum.

It’s momentum that the Black and Gold absolutely need as they begin the first month of the calendar year in New Jersey on Monday before another three-game-in-four-day stretch that also includes a first look at the NHL’s leading point getter and another return of a former teammate.

The Bruins currently sit tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with the Ottawa Senators with 44 points. The Senators are off until Saturday, which gives the Black and Gold a couple of chances to move into sole possession of second place before the weekend.

Advertisement

Here’s a further look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 2 @ New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

The Bruins begin their week in Newark, going up against one of the coldest teams in the league over the last 15 games. The Devils are 4-9-2 in that span and have dropped near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Once considered to be in the playoff mix by hockey pundits, the Devils have been hit hard by injuries, a struggling offense and surprisingly pedestrian goaltending from former Boston College standout Corey Schneider (10-12-5, 2.90 GAA, .904 SV%). They may be getting some good news in time for tonight’s game as Taylor Hall, who missed the last two games with a lower body injury, skated this morning and could return to the Devils’ lineup.

Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

The Bruins return to TD Garden for the first time in 2017 to face Hall’s former team, the Edmonton Oilers.

The B’s will get to see an old face again as Milan Lucic, who signed a seven-year deal worth $42 million with Edmonton in the offseason, makes his second appearance on Causeway Street since being dealt to Los Angeles during the 2015 Entry Draft. The Vancouver native is making himself comfortable in his new home, tallying 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games.

Advertisement

Barring injury, the Bruins may finally get their first look at Connor McDavid, who missed both meetings last season due to a fractured collarbone. The first overall pick of the 2015 draft is tied for first in the league in points with Evgeni Malkin at 43 (14 goals, 29 assists) and is unquestionably one of the more exciting players in today’s NHL.

The Oilers sit in third place in the Pacific, one point behind second-place Anaheim and two in back of the division-leading Sharks.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Once things are settled with Edmonton, the Bruins will hit the road again for another four-game trip beginning Saturday in South Florida.

The Bruins have had their way with the Panthers in the first three meetings and will look to create more separation in the standings in the fourth matchup of the year Saturday night. In their three wins, the Bruins have outscored their Atlantic Division foes, 9-5.

The injury bug continues to hit hard for the Panthers. The team’s leading scorer, Alexander Barkov (9-18-27) will miss at least the next 2-3 weeks due to a lower body injury. For a team that is still without former Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau, the Panthers have their work cut out for them if they hope to bounce back in the second half of the season

Sunday, Jan. 8 at Carolina, 5:00 p.m.

For the second time in three weeks, the Bruins will conclude a back-to-back on the road with the Hurricanes in a span of less than 24 hours.

The last time the two teams met, the Bruins had a 2-0 lead only to see their advantage evaporate in overtime.

Advertisement

Assuming Anton Khudobin is penciled in as the starter on Sunday, this could mark one of the final chances for him to remain Boston’s backup. With Zane McIntyre playing well in Providence, the Bruins could turn to the former North Dakota standout as the team’s No. 2 netminder if Khudobin’s struggles carry over into 2017.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at today's walk through inside the team's indoor practice facility. McDaniels name has come up often regarding future head coaching opportunities. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Jaguars, 49ers, Rams have reached out to Josh McDaniels about head coaching jobs January 2, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Boston Bruins
Weekly 3 Stars: Bruins make headlines on and off the ice to end 2016 January 2, 2017 | 2:13 PM
College Sports
UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll January 2, 2017 | 1:10 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
Playoff picture paints a run of dominance for the Patriots January 2, 2017 | 12:32 PM
NFL
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down January 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Sports News
Auto-racing Massachusetts teen enjoys championship season on track January 2, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts on the bench after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NFL
NFL wild card playoff schedule and matchups January 2, 2017 | 12:31 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
NFL
49ers fire coach Chip Kelly January 1, 2017 | 10:14 PM
Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in San Diego.
NFL
Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish January 1, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: As he leaves the field following the victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) was greeted by a high five and a kiss from his girlfriend Linda Holliday (left). The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
5 reasons the Patriots took down the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 6:08 PM
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount calls Ndamukong Suh a 'dirty player' January 1, 2017 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
35 takeaways from the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 5:39 PM
NHL
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes January 1, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The TB Times after the Patriots' season finale win.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the 'Night King' in latest 'TB Times' January 1, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Broncos beat the Raiders 24-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Gary Kubiak tells Broncos he's leaving for health reasons January 1, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL
AP sources: Anthony Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach January 1, 2017 | 4:30 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
AP source: Jets keeping coach, GM for next season January 1, 2017 | 4:22 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks downfield during the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs by beating Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
A protestor against the Dakota Access Pipeline repels from the catwalk in U.S. Bank Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Politics
Oil pipeline protesters unfurl huge banner at Vikings game January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
David Ortiz in the commercial for Turbo Tax.
New England Patriots
David Ortiz annihilates tennis balls in a new commercial January 1, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Julian Edelman had eight catches for 151 yards.
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman dash 77 yards for a touchdown after Michael Floyd's block January 1, 2017 | 3:15 PM
Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
College Sports
BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman's 30 points January 1, 2017 | 2:57 PM
Michael Floyd celebrates his touchdown, during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
New England Patriots
Watch Michael Floyd stretch to score his first Patriots touchdown January 1, 2017 | 2:07 PM
View of the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft was not happy with the field conditions in Miami January 1, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Martellus Bennett catches a touchdown against the New York Jets in a December victory.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's pregame music is probably not what you think January 1, 2017 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates January 1, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand replies to Twitter user's homophobic slur January 1, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower active for Patriots in season finale against Dolphins January 1, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Sports News
Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women January 1, 2017 | 7:36 AM
NBA
WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says January 1, 2017 | 1:03 AM