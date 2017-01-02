Bruins’ week ahead: First look at Connor McDavid and another Milan Lucic reunion highlight busy slate

COMMENTARY

Facing a must-sweep set against the Buffalo Sabres to end 2016, the Bruins took both games of the home-and-home from their Atlantic Division rivals to head into 2017 with a little momentum.

It’s momentum that the Black and Gold absolutely need as they begin the first month of the calendar year in New Jersey on Monday before another three-game-in-four-day stretch that also includes a first look at the NHL’s leading point getter and another return of a former teammate.

The Bruins currently sit tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with the Ottawa Senators with 44 points. The Senators are off until Saturday, which gives the Black and Gold a couple of chances to move into sole possession of second place before the weekend.

Here’s a further look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 2 @ New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

The Bruins begin their week in Newark, going up against one of the coldest teams in the league over the last 15 games. The Devils are 4-9-2 in that span and have dropped near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Once considered to be in the playoff mix by hockey pundits, the Devils have been hit hard by injuries, a struggling offense and surprisingly pedestrian goaltending from former Boston College standout Corey Schneider (10-12-5, 2.90 GAA, .904 SV%). They may be getting some good news in time for tonight’s game as Taylor Hall, who missed the last two games with a lower body injury, skated this morning and could return to the Devils’ lineup.

Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

The Bruins return to TD Garden for the first time in 2017 to face Hall’s former team, the Edmonton Oilers.

The B’s will get to see an old face again as Milan Lucic, who signed a seven-year deal worth $42 million with Edmonton in the offseason, makes his second appearance on Causeway Street since being dealt to Los Angeles during the 2015 Entry Draft. The Vancouver native is making himself comfortable in his new home, tallying 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games.

Barring injury, the Bruins may finally get their first look at Connor McDavid, who missed both meetings last season due to a fractured collarbone. The first overall pick of the 2015 draft is tied for first in the league in points with Evgeni Malkin at 43 (14 goals, 29 assists) and is unquestionably one of the more exciting players in today’s NHL.

The Oilers sit in third place in the Pacific, one point behind second-place Anaheim and two in back of the division-leading Sharks.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Once things are settled with Edmonton, the Bruins will hit the road again for another four-game trip beginning Saturday in South Florida.

The Bruins have had their way with the Panthers in the first three meetings and will look to create more separation in the standings in the fourth matchup of the year Saturday night. In their three wins, the Bruins have outscored their Atlantic Division foes, 9-5.

The injury bug continues to hit hard for the Panthers. The team’s leading scorer, Alexander Barkov (9-18-27) will miss at least the next 2-3 weeks due to a lower body injury. For a team that is still without former Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau, the Panthers have their work cut out for them if they hope to bounce back in the second half of the season

Sunday, Jan. 8 at Carolina, 5:00 p.m.

For the second time in three weeks, the Bruins will conclude a back-to-back on the road with the Hurricanes in a span of less than 24 hours.

The last time the two teams met, the Bruins had a 2-0 lead only to see their advantage evaporate in overtime.

Assuming Anton Khudobin is penciled in as the starter on Sunday, this could mark one of the final chances for him to remain Boston’s backup. With Zane McIntyre playing well in Providence, the Bruins could turn to the former North Dakota standout as the team’s No. 2 netminder if Khudobin’s struggles carry over into 2017.