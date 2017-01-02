Bruins’ weekly 3 Stars: Brad Marchand makes headlines on and off ice to end 2016

Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Bruins' Brad Marchand plays against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. –AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
By
Tim Rosenthal
2:17 PM

COMMENTARY

A much-needed sweep of the Sabres also brought some much-needed contributions from the Bruins’ core. But the headlines didn’t stop with the Bruins’ on-ice product this week.

Here’s a look at the Bruins who ended 2016 on a high note:

Brad Marchand

Whether he’s getting under opponents’ skin or scoring key goals, Brad Marchand’s on-ice play always speaks for itself. This week alone, the Bruins’ leading point-getter added a couple of assists; and he seems to be finding his groove again heading into 2017.

Marchand’s off-ice character has also been generating attention.

Following the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Sabres in the first game of the home-and-home series Thursday night in Buffalo, Marchand took to Twitter to respond to a derogatory tweet directed at him. Marchand called the person out for using a homophobic slur.

Following his viral response, Marchand went into detail as to why he replied the way he did.

“I just feel that there are so many people on Twitter that are allowed to say and do whatever they want and we’re in the spotlight,” Marchand told the press before the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday at TD Garden.

“It’s tough to respond because we get criticized way beyond what we probably should. I just figured most people, they can say whatever they want behind their keyboard. They never have to answer for it and they’re not used to the backlash that comes with what they say, too.”

Patrice Bergeron

What in the world is going on with Patrice Bergeron?

That was a question that the Hub of Hockey was asking toward the end of 2016. Even as his effort and determination remained unquestioned, Bergeron got off to one of the worst offensive starts of his career. Coming off the three-day NHL holiday break, the three-time Selke Award winner had a head-scratching 10 points on five goals and five assists.

Whether his injury at the start of the season was still lingering or he was just snake-bitten, Bergeron continued to battle through those early season struggles. Whatever the case, he may be back to his usual self again. The Bruins’ assistant captain now has three goals in his last five games, including two in as many games during the sweep of the Sabres.

As good of an all-around player as he is, the Bruins are still hoping for increased offensive production from Bergeron as they look to solve their goal-scoring woes in 2017.

Bruins’ second line

Secondary scoring has been another sore spot for the Bruins in 2016-17. From David Krejci recovering from surgery to Frank Vatrano’s injury at training camp and a rotating cast of forwards within the lineup, Claude Julien and his coaching staff have spent a good chunk of the campaign trying to find the right scoring combination for his second, third and fourth lines.

Like Bergeron’s game, things are starting to come around for the second line since Krejci and Ryan Spooner reunited in Florida. In that five-game span, the duo has produced 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) and accounted for a third of the team’s offense. With David Backes out indefinitely with a concussion, Frank Vatrano has stepped in on the off-wing spot, further complementing Spooner and Krejci thanks to his quick shot.

Whether or not the Spooner-Krejci-Vatrano trio remains in the Bruins’ long-term plan is anyone’s guess. At the very least, the line is clicking nicely in their short stint so far.

