Bruins great Milt Schmidt dies at 98

Milt Schmidt, the Bruins Hall of Fame center who helped lead the team to two Stanley Cup championships as a player, and as general manager during the late 1960s set the stage for two more, died Wednesday. He was 98.

“There’s two guys over there in Boston that I played against and respected,” Hall of Famer Gordie Howe once said, “guys that I really admired as well: Bobby Orr and Uncle Miltie. He was a hard-nosed player, a great skater, a great playmaker, a great competitor.”

