Bruins honor Milt Schmidt with moment of ‘celebration and applause’

By
Jimmy Golen, Associated Press
updated on January 5, 2017
Bruins’ Tuukka Rask stands near the goal as the team honored Milt Schmidt prior to Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. —Elise Amendola / AP

BOSTON (AP) — Boston said goodbye to the man called ‘‘the ultimate Bruin.’’

The hockey club observed ‘‘a moment of celebration and applause’’ for Milt Schmidt before its game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, a day after the former captain, coach and general manager died at the age of 98.

The hall of famer had been the oldest living former NHL player.

‘‘Milton Conrad Schmidt arrived here on Causeway Street in 1936. And, in many ways, he never left,’’ the public address announcer told the crowd at the new Boston Garden. ‘‘Milt Schmidt embodied everything we know about being a Boston Bruin.’’

Advertisement

Schmidt helped the Bruins win two Stanley Cup titles before enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He returned to claim the 1951 Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP and went on to assemble the Boston teams that won two more championships with Bobby Orr in the 1970s.

The Bruins dipped Schmidt’s retired No. 15 from the rafters in the pregame ceremony and played a video of his career highlights. In lieu of the usual moment of silence, the announcer asked for ‘‘a moment of celebration and applause,’’ and the crowd responded.

Schmidt’s No. 15 was painted on the ice behind the nets. The Bruins also wore patches on their sweaters in his memory.

Another video was played during the break between the first and second periods.

The native of Kitchener, Ontario, was the center of the ‘‘Kraut Line’’ with Bobby Bauer and Woody Dumart that finished as the top three scorers in the league in 1940.

Despite missing three full seasons for World War II, Schmidt retired at the age of 36 with 229 goals, 346 assists and 466 penalty minutes.

As coach, Schmidt reached the Stanley Cup finals in 1957 and ‘58. But he had left the bench and taken over as general manager when Bobby Orr made his debut in 1966.

Advertisement

At the trade deadline that season, Schmidt orchestrated the deal that brought Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge and Fred Stanfield to Boston from the Chicago Blackhawks. With the future hall of famers Orr and Esposito, the Bruins went on to win the Stanley Cup in 1970 and again two years later.

‘‘I got to know Milt when I arrived in Boston, and I quickly learned that he was an outstanding ambassador for the game of hockey, a true gentleman, and that he epitomized what it means to be a Bruin,’’ team president Cam Neely said this week.

‘‘When people today talk about ‘Bruins Hockey’ they talk about the style that Milt created, and generations of Bruins after him tried to emulate.’’

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Martellus Bennett had 55 receptions for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns this season.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett hopes Patriots invest in his return January 5, 2017 | 9:04 PM
MLB
How the Globe voted for the Baseball Hall of Fame January 5, 2017 | 8:57 PM
Tom Brady speaks to reporters on Thursday, January 5th.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady explains why he wrote a letter to a family in the wake of tragedy January 5, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88),who scored the first touchdown of the game greets New England fans as he leaves the field following the home field in the AFC playoffs clinching victory. A sheriff department officer ducks out of the way at bottom left as photogrphers move in to shoot hte moment. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
According to Martellus Bennett, being a Patriots fan is like eating cake January 5, 2017 | 1:48 PM
ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Media
Chris Berman is changing role at ESPN January 5, 2017 | 1:07 PM
High School Sports
Brain-injury deaths in high school football players rising January 5, 2017 | 1:05 PM
David Portnoy and some other Barstool guys I think
Media
Barstool Sports is making its cable debut on Comedy Central January 5, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Tom Brady facing the Dolphins in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says these pajamas are a key to his success January 5, 2017 | 11:25 AM
NFL
Miami's Tannehill ruled out against Steelers; Moore to start January 5, 2017 | 10:20 AM
MLB
Powered up: Indians, Encarnacion finalize deal January 5, 2017 | 10:17 AM
Bruins legend Bobby Orr (left)helps another Bruins legend Milt Schmidt off the ice with help from another Bruins legend Terry O'Reilly for the First Skate at Fenway Park in 2009.
Boston Bruins
Bruins share memories and tributes for Milt Schmidt January 5, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Danny Amendola runs back a kickoff against the New York Jet.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Danny Amendola back at practice January 5, 2017 | 7:34 AM
Vernon Sainvil pictured with his Malden High School football team in 2010.
NFL
The NFL via Nova Scotia? This Malden native hopes his unconventional path pans out January 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady confirmed that he wrote a letter to the Riley family but would not elaborate.
New England Patriots
Letter from Tom Brady offers comfort to heartbroken family January 4, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Johnston, Iowa's Kaiden Dinh (7) heads to first on a three-run home run off Goodlettsville, Tenn., pitcher Robert Carroll during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Tennessee won 14-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports News
Little League requiring criminal background checks for coaches January 4, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks downfield during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Falcons have never had an MVP. That might be about to change. Ryan had the best season of his career, and it could be enough to earn him the league's top individual award. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
NFL
After brilliant season, Falcons' Matt Ryan shrugs off MVP talk January 4, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Boston, MA 10/14/2013 (first period) Milt Schmidt former Boston Bruins player and general manager waves to the crowd before the ceremonial puck drop against the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden on Sunday October 14, 2013. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Bruins-Red Wings Reporter: Amalie Benjamin
Boston Bruins
Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at 98 January 4, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins great Milt Schmidt dies at 98 January 4, 2017 | 3:47 PM
04/24/16: Boston, MA: Both Celtics coach Brad Stevens (left) and forward Jae Crowder were screaming for the possesion to be Boston's, but hte call went Atlanta's way in the foruth quarter. The Boston Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game Four of an NBA Eastern Conference Quarter Final Playoff basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:Celtics-Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens 'surprised' by Jae Crowder's disrespect comments toward fans January 4, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Bill Belichick, who became the New York Jets head coach when Bill Parcells resigned Monday Jan.3, abruptly resigned the position during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2000.
New England Patriots
Marking the anniversary of Bill Belichick quitting the Jets after a single day January 4, 2017 | 12:56 PM
NFL
Eli Manning defuses Giants receivers' celebratory trip to Miami January 4, 2017 | 10:30 AM
A skier at Wachusett Mountain hits a rail in the terrain park.
Skiing
7 places to shop for ski gear in Boston January 4, 2017 | 10:23 AM
NFL
Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award January 4, 2017 | 10:08 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
7 quality ski areas within three hours of Boston January 4, 2017 | 9:57 AM
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater is out against the Rams.
New England Patriots
Patriots captain Slater chosen as Bart Starr Award winner January 4, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi looks around Safeco Field as he warms up before batting practice prior to the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi polls as baseball's best prospect January 4, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Jae Crowder took exception to the TD Garden crowd Wednesday.
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder felt disrespected by Boston crowd January 4, 2017 | 7:17 AM
Skiing
Freeskiing, snowboarding competition coming this week to Waterville Valley January 4, 2017 | 7:11 AM
NFL
Where each NFL team needs to upgrade most January 4, 2017 | 2:02 AM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
NFL
Ty Law among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists January 4, 2017 | 12:40 AM