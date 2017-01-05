Bruins share memories and tributes for Milt Schmidt

Bruins legend Bobby Orr (left)helps another Bruins legend Milt Schmidt off the ice with help from another Bruins legend Terry O'Reilly for the First Skate at Fenway Park in 2009.
Bruins legend Bobby Orr (left)helps another Bruins legend Milt Schmidt off the ice with help from another Bruins legend Terry O'Reilly for the First Skate at Fenway Park in 2009. –Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki
By
The Boston Globe
8:26 AM

Bruins legend Milt Schmidt died Wednesday at the age of 98, prompting an outpouring of fond memories and tributes for a man who served the team as a player, coach, and general manager.

Here’s a selection of reaction following his death from key Bruins personnel and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, compiled by the team’s media relations staff.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Danny Amendola runs back a kickoff against the New York Jet.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Danny Amendola back at practice January 5, 2017 | 7:34 AM
Vernon Sainvil pictured with his Malden High School football team in 2010.
NFL
Malden native hopes his unconventional NFL path pans out January 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady confirmed that he wrote a letter to the Riley family but would not elaborate.
New England Patriots
Letter from Tom Brady offers comfort to heartbroken family January 4, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Johnston, Iowa's Kaiden Dinh (7) heads to first on a three-run home run off Goodlettsville, Tenn., pitcher Robert Carroll during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Tennessee won 14-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports News
Little League requiring criminal background checks for coaches January 4, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks downfield during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Falcons have never had an MVP. That might be about to change. Ryan had the best season of his career, and it could be enough to earn him the league's top individual award. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
NFL
After brilliant season, Falcons' Matt Ryan shrugs off MVP talk January 4, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Boston, MA 10/14/2013 (first period) Milt Schmidt former Boston Bruins player and general manager waves to the crowd before the ceremonial puck drop against the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden on Sunday October 14, 2013. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Bruins-Red Wings Reporter: Amalie Benjamin
Boston Bruins
Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at 98 January 4, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins great Milt Schmidt dies at 98 January 4, 2017 | 3:47 PM
04/24/16: Boston, MA: Both Celtics coach Brad Stevens (left) and forward Jae Crowder were screaming for the possesion to be Boston's, but hte call went Atlanta's way in the foruth quarter. The Boston Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game Four of an NBA Eastern Conference Quarter Final Playoff basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:Celtics-Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens 'surprised' by Jae Crowder's disrespect comments toward fans January 4, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Bill Belichick, who became the New York Jets head coach when Bill Parcells resigned Monday Jan.3, abruptly resigned the position during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2000.
New England Patriots
Marking the anniversary of Bill Belichick quitting the Jets after a single day January 4, 2017 | 12:56 PM
NFL
Eli Manning defuses Giants receivers' celebratory trip to Miami January 4, 2017 | 10:30 AM
A skier at Wachusett Mountain hits a rail in the terrain park.
Skiing
7 places to shop for ski gear in Boston January 4, 2017 | 10:23 AM
NFL
Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award January 4, 2017 | 10:08 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
7 quality ski areas within three hours of Boston January 4, 2017 | 9:57 AM
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater is out against the Rams.
New England Patriots
Patriots captain Slater chosen as Bart Starr Award winner January 4, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi looks around Safeco Field as he warms up before batting practice prior to the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi polls as baseball's best prospect January 4, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Jae Crowder took exception to the TD Garden crowd Wednesday.
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder felt disrespected by Boston crowd January 4, 2017 | 7:17 AM
Skiing
Freeskiing, snowboarding competition coming this week to Waterville Valley January 4, 2017 | 7:11 AM
NFL
Where each NFL team needs to upgrade most January 4, 2017 | 2:02 AM
Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law raises one of the four Lombardi Trophies before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
NFL
Ty Law among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists January 4, 2017 | 12:40 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the ball as he drives between the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Thomas had 29 points and 15 assists as the Celtics defeated the Jazz 115-104. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas' 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz January 3, 2017 | 10:28 PM
French skier Jean Vuarnet competing during the Winter Olympic Games in February 1960 in Squaw Valley, California.
Skiing
Downhill skiing innovator Jean Vuarnet dies at 83 January 3, 2017 | 10:16 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) knocks the ball out of the hand of Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Browns owners send letter of apology to ticket holders January 3, 2017 | 8:56 PM
NFL
Vince Wilfork is contemplating retirement after season January 3, 2017 | 8:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap is a versatile, All-NBA defender.
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics try to trade for Paul Millsap? January 3, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be greeting a possible future employer Saturday.
New England Patriots
Josh McDaniels to interview for three head jobs Saturday January 3, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009 file photo, casinos are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip. Tourism officials said 42 million people visited Las Vegas in 2015, an all-time record for Sin City that continues to recover from the hard-hitting recession of several years ago. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
NFL
Starbucks barista wins $900,000 in NFL handicapping contest January 3, 2017 | 6:58 PM
National News
Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka January 3, 2017 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) after Floyd scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
NFL Power Rankings: Patriots finish regular season at No. 1 January 3, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Tom Brady leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Ageless Tom Brady leads hot Patriots team into playoffs January 3, 2017 | 3:28 PM
Steve Smith is tackled by a swarming Patriots defense.
New England Patriots
Steve Smith compared playing the Patriots to 'Little Giants' January 3, 2017 | 3:02 PM