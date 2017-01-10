2 Bruins included on NHL All-Star Game roster

The Bruins will contribute two players for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, set to be hosted in Los Angeles.

The game, which will take place at the Staples Center on January 29 (3:30 p.m. ET), will include Bruins forward Brad Marchand and goaltender Tuukka Rask. The rosters were announced earlier on Tuesday, with the Bruins as one of three teams from the Atlantic Division to have multiple representatives (along with the Canadiens and Lightning).

Marchand and Rask (and all other All-Stars except the team captains) were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. A fan vote decided the captains. For the Atlantic Division, Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was picked by fans to be the team captain.

So far in the 2016-2017 season, Marchand, 28, has 35 points in 43 games. The forward has 11 goals and 22 assists. Rask has 20 wins in 32 starts with a 1.93 goals-against average.