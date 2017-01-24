Bruins week ahead: B’s fighting for Julien’s job before All Star break?

As Claude Julien continues to face speculation over his job security, the Bruins have an important week to go to bat for their embattled coach.

By the time All Star weekend hits, the Bruins could very well be on the outside of the playoffs looking in before they return to the ice next week. Whether or not Julien will be returning with the Black and Gold after the festivities in Los Angeles remains to be seen.

In their fight to retain their coach and return to the postseason after a two-year hiatus, the Bruins enter the week on a four-game losing streak. With two familiar opponents from last week on the docket – both at TD Garden – here’s a further look at the Bruins’ week ahead.

Tuesday vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

The best the Bruins looked all last week was in the first period in Detroit where they got off to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes. It all went downhill from there.

Whatever they did in the first wasn’t working in the final 40 minutes. From defensive mistakes to not getting traffic and pucks through in the offensive end, the Bruins quickly saw their three-goal lead vanish, ultimately losing in a shootout in their final regular season appearance at the historic Joe Louis Arena.

With points in each of their last five games, the Red Wings are finding a little rhythm in the last week before the All Star break. The Bruins are trending in an opposite direction, and could be without Tuukka Rask, who did not practice on Monday after leaving Sunday’s 5-1 blowout against the Penguins due to a migraine headache. The Bruins are going to need their top goalie if they have any chance to stop the bleeding and earn a win against a Red Wings team ranked 13th in the East.

Thursday vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sunday’s debacle against the Penguins proved there’s a talent disparity between the two teams.

With the likes of Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Phil Kessel coming to Boston for their only appearance in 2016-17, the Bruins hope to salvage at least one point against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Because of the wide gap in team depth, the Bruins are going to need an almost perfect effort to come away with two points.

All Star Weekend: Saturday and Sunday

Assuming Rask bounces back from the migraine this week, he’ll join Brad Marchand as the two represent the Bruins at the All Star game for the first time in their careers. The two will join the rest of their Atlantic Division teammates for the skills competition on Saturday before taking part in the 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday.

Rask and Marchand will rejoin their teammates as they prepare for the Lightning next Tuesday to kick off their post All-Star break slate. The question is, will Julien?