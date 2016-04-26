Celtics’ Brad Stevens finishes sixth in NBA Coach of the Year voting

Celtics fans might demand a recount.

Brad Stevens, who may already be considered one of the best sideline strategists in the NBA, finished sixth in voting for the league’s coach of the year award for the 2015-2016 season. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was named the recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy, an honor named for the legendary Celtics coach, on Tuesday.

Kerr, whose Warriors won a record-setting 73 games during the regular season, earned 64 first-place votes and 381 total points. Boston’s third-year coach finished sixth in the voting by media members, receiving five first-place votes and 74 total points in results announced by the league on Tuesday.

Stevens led the Celtics to a 48-34 record, an eight-game improvement from last season, en route to earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens finishes 6th in Coach of the Year voting. pic.twitter.com/f4DgEPoii5 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 26, 2016

“He’s unbelievable in how he carries himself,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who finished third in the voting, told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “He’s truthful and straight up with his players, and in this league, that’s the biggest thing they respect — that you are comfortable in your own skin.”

"Everybody respects him. He's a great coach but he's an even better person," Isaiah Thomas says of Brad Stevens. pic.twitter.com/2MBw3RNFk2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2016

