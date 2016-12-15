Morning Sports Update: Report: Celtics ‘might overvalue some of the players they have’

The Bruins and Celtics each lost their high-profile matchups last night, but the Bruins stole a point.

Wojnarowski: Ainge ‘wants to deal’ but Celtics overvalue their own players: Sitting at 13-12 in sixth place in the Eastern Conference having faced injuries to three starters and five players, things have not gone according to plan for the Celtics. As trade season opens, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski opines that the Celtics may struggle to find a trade partner. “Boston’s sort of back where they always are,” Wojnarowski said. “Danny Ainge wants to do a deal.” (CSNNE)

Patriots captains don’t believe the defense has turned a corner: After an impressive performance Monday night, the Patriots defense finally looked like the unit that was envisioned following two largely successful seasons. Devin McCourty didn’t see it that way, though. “A couple weeks ago, we were a terrible defense, do OK on Monday Night Football, now we’re here, we’ve arrived?” McCourty said. “I think we know what we are.” (ESPN Boston)

Bruins lose Kevan Miller to upper body injury in loss to Penguins: An already thin corps of defenseman continues to suffer from the injury bug, as Kevan Miller left the ice in last night’s overtime loss with his team already down John-Michael Liles. The team also placed winger Matt Beleskey on injured reserve yesterday, and called up Matt Grzelcyk to join their young group of d-men. Miller’s status going forward though remains an unknown. (WEEI)

Sam Travis could have similar transition to MLB as Andrew Benintendi: With the Red Sox seemingly done with their free agent spending, all eyes have turned to the current roster going into 2017. With Mitch Moreland expected to see a lot of time at first base, one alternative the team could look into should he struggle is 2014 second round pick Sam Travis. Like Andrew Benintendi, he was drafted as an advanced college hitter nearly ready for the big leagues. (MassLive)

David Ortiz hits the red carpet at ‘Patriots Day’ premiere in Boston: “Patriots Day” may have gotten a tough draw going up against Star Wars Rogue One in its opening weekend, but it appears to have the full support of Boston. In addition to lead Mark Wahlberg and Elizabeth Warren, the premiere of the movie about the Marathon bombings was attended by the recently retired David Ortiz. Ortiz also reportedly has a cameo in the film himself. (NESN)