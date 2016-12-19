Isaiah Thomas didn’t think he deserved to be ejected for elbow

The 5-foot-9 point guard was sent off after his elbow was deemed a flagrant-2 foul.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) goes to the basket against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami. –AP Photo/Alan Diaz
By
Brian Robb
December 19, 2016

Isaiah Thomas is normally the Celtics’ closer late in tight games, but the point guard didn’t get that opportunity on Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

Replay officials ejected the 5-foot-9 All-Star after he elbowed Heat forward Justise Winslow in the face with 3:02 remaining in Boston’s 105-95 win. The elbow was deemed to be a flagrant-2 foul upon a video review by officials in the NBA replay center in New Jersey, resulting in an automatic ejection from the contest for Thomas.

The Celtics were ultimately able to hold off the Heat in Miami without their best playmaker down the stretch, but Thomas still voiced his disappointment with the call after the victory.

Advertisement

“It was just a regular basketball move that I do every game,” Thomas told reporters in Miami. “I just happened to connect. I mean, I don’t mess with no elbows. I’m far from a dirty player, so it sucks the NBA makes, I guess, those type of calls.”

The elbow opened up a cut under the eye of Winslow, but the Heat small forward expressed his surprise to reporters after the game that the contact resulted in an ejection.

“I went out there and I didn’t want [Thomas] to shoot the three,” Winslow said of the play to the Palm Beach Post. “When I closed out I actually said ‘Not letting you shoot or drive the ball’ and he just swung through. It wasn’t excessive. He didn’t mean to hurt me. It was a basketball play. Heat of the moment. I said things. They said things. But no one is out there trying to hurt nobody. It’s just part of the game.”

Game official Tony Brothers told Thomas that he didn’t think the elbow was worthy of an ejection, but the final decision went beyond his control.

“He [Brothers] has to to go off of what they say,” Thomas said. “I’m happy we won, but disappointed they kicked me out. There’s no reason for that.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets gets tackled by Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFL
Jets' Bryce Petty says he expects to play against Patriots December 20, 2016 | 8:40 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has fined the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo and moved the team’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft to the end of the round because the rookie coach used a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the fourth quarter of a game against Dallas a little more than a week ago. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
NFL fines Giants, coach for walkie-talkie December 20, 2016 | 7:34 PM
The men's 2017 Boston Marathon jacket.
Boston Marathon
Here's what the 2017 Boston Marathon jacket looks like December 20, 2016 | 5:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas' (4) returned to the Celtics' lineup and sparked the offense.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Isaiah Thomas rights the ship December 20, 2016 | 5:01 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Clay Buchholz #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski: Buchholz 'wouldn't necessarily' have had opportunity to start for Red Sox December 20, 2016 | 3:36 PM
Clay Buchholz won 81 games during nine-plus seasons with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
With the Red Sox, Clay Buchholz was the embodiment of sporadically fulfilled promise December 20, 2016 | 2:38 PM
Josh Tobias hits a home run in the minor leagues.
Boston Red Sox
Meet the prospect acquired in exchange for Clay Buchholz December 20, 2016 | 12:45 PM
Clay Buchholz spent 10 seasons in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies December 20, 2016 | 11:36 AM
Frank Vatrano of the Bruins advances the puck against the Blackhawks at the United Center on April 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Frank Vatrano: 'I think I’m ready to play' December 20, 2016 | 9:49 AM
The Nauset Regional soccer team poses for a portrait in Eastham, MD on Dec. 7, 2016.
High School Sports
10 moments to remember from high school sports this fall December 20, 2016 | 9:23 AM
Trey Flowers sacks Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.
New England Patriots
Is Patriots defense better off without Jamie Collins? December 20, 2016 | 9:16 AM
Tennis
Two-time Wimbledon champ injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home December 20, 2016 | 7:44 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (left) and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been considered among the best minds in football for a while now.
New England Patriots
Patriots coordinators burnish resumes while on Super Bowl run December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Dennis Seidenberg will return to Boston this week as a member of the New York Islanders.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' week ahead: Old friends visit before the holidays December 19, 2016 | 11:07 PM
Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin waves to fans as he walks on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jaguars have interest in bringing back Tom Coughlin December 19, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Patriots defenders Shea McClellin and Logan Ryan stopping Broncos running back Devonte Booker for a short gain.
New England Patriots
Defense showing its toughness for playoff-bound Patriots December 19, 2016 | 3:44 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning stopped for a picture after the game December 19, 2016 | 2:12 PM
Emmanuel Sanders being coverage by cornerback Malcolm Butler in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Denver.
New England Patriots
Broncos' wideout denies that Malcolm Butler shut him down December 19, 2016 | 12:33 PM
NFL
Stanford star to skip bowl game to prepare for NFL draft December 19, 2016 | 12:29 PM
A general view inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Colts and Vikings play in Minneapolis.
NFL
Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless December 19, 2016 | 12:12 PM
Noriana Radwan.
College Sports
Ex-UConn soccer player to sue over punishment for giving middle finger December 19, 2016 | 11:52 AM
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Talib: Broncos 'aren’t scared of Brady at all' December 19, 2016 | 10:13 AM
Soccer
Russia accused of doping cover-up in national soccer teams December 19, 2016 | 9:32 AM
Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Broncos December 19, 2016 | 9:18 AM
Celtics play rock-paper-scissors.
Boston Celtics
Watch the Celtics play rock-paper-scissors to choose technical foul shooter December 19, 2016 | 8:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady making an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Ho, Ho, Hum: Patriots celebrate their annual AFC East sovereignty December 19, 2016 | 7:33 AM
Skiing
US ski racers produce nude calendar to help raise funds December 19, 2016 | 6:43 AM
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reaches for a first down before going out of bounds as San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls (71) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
NFL
NFL playoff scenarios: Patriots, Raiders clinch postseason spots December 18, 2016 | 11:59 PM
Northeastern players, including Alex Murphy (0), Bolden Brace (2), Anthony Green and Jeremy Miller (11), celebrate following an 81-73 win over Michigan State, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich.
College Sports
Northeastern closes strong to upset Michigan State December 18, 2016 | 10:55 PM
Martellus Bennett against the Broncos.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett's reaction to making the playoffs for the first time December 18, 2016 | 8:50 PM