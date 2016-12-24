5 memorable Christmas games for Celtics

The Celtics are 12-17 on Christmas dating back to 1948.

Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011.
Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo goes up for a basket next to Knicks center Tyson Chandler on Dec. 25, 2011. –REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
By
Brian Robb
December 24, 2016

COMMENTARY

The Celtics have their first Christmas game in four years on Sunday, kicking off a slate of five featured games for the league in the yearly national showcase.

“I love them,” Isaiah Thomas said of NBA games on Christmas. “I’ve never had one. Growing up I always watched games on Christmas, so it was a dream of mine to be able to play on Christmas one day. I’m looking forward to it.”

While Sunday will be Thomas’s first Christmas day game, the Celtics have a lengthy history of playing on the holiday, suiting up in 29 games dating back to 1948. In order to prepare for Sunday’s matchup, here is a look back at five of the most memorable Christmas matchups for Boston.  

Advertisement

1964: Celtics beat Pistons 118-106 at the Boston Garden

If you don’t have many memories of the Celtics playing home games on Christmas, it’s for good reason. The only year in franchise history that the Celtics have hosted a Christmas day game at the Garden was 1964. Red Auerbach never wanted to make team staff work on Christmas day, so the Celtics have played 28 of their 29 Christmas games on the road.

Sam Jones made the Celtics’ one appearance at home on Christmas memorable, posting a game-high 34 points to lead the hosts to an easy 12-point win. Boston would ultimately go on to take home their seventh straight NBA championship during the 1964-65 season.

1985: Knicks beat Celtics 113-104 at Madison Square Garden

This game made headlines before the contest even took place when Kevin McHale refused to travel with his Celtic teammates to New York on Christmas Eve as required by league policy. The Hall of Fame forward opted to travel to New York on the morning of the game and stay home with his family instead on Christmas Eve. The league fined McHale for violating its travel policy.

The distraction did not prove costly early as McHale (team-high 29 points) and his teammates jumped out to a 25-point lead over a struggling Knicks team (10-19).  The Celtics took their foot off the gas in the second half though, allowing rookie Patrick Ewing (32 points) to lead the underdog hosts back to a 113-104 double overtime upset. The setback proved to be a wakeup call to the Celtics, who won 17 of their next 18 games after the defeat.

Advertisement

2008: Lakers beat Celtics 92-83 at Staples Center

The Celtics came out of the gate during the 2008-09 season on a mission to repeat. The veteran group ripped off 27 victories in its first 29 games, including 19 straight heading into the NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day in Los Angeles.

The Lakers had additional reinforcements for this matchup in center Andrew Bynum (injured during Finals), which helped to slow down Boston’s high-powered offense. The Celtics trailed for most of the game, but still fought their way back to a 2-point lead with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lakers took control from there, however, closing out the game on a 13-2 run to pull away with the 92-83 victory and add another memorable chapter to the terrific rivalry.

2009: Celtics beat Magic 86-77 at Amway Arena

Rajon Rondo had a reputation for playing his best basketball with the Celtics in front of national television audiences that he started to earn on Christmas in 2009. With an injured Paul Pierce watching from the sidelines, the 6-foot-1 point guard played 46 minutes and flirted with a triple-double (17 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists).

Boston’s interior defense also stifled All-Star big man Dwight Howard (5 points on 1-of-7 shooting) enabling the Celtics to win the low-scoring affair and improve to a 23-5 record on the year. The Christmas performance foreshadowed a favorable matchup for the Celtics against Orlando in the postseason. Boston would advance to the NBA Finals five months later by taking down the Magic in six games.

2011: Knicks beat Celtics 106-104 at Madison Square Garden

Advertisement

The last Christmas day matchup between the Knicks and Celtics was actually the opening game of the 2011-12 NBA season after the 2011 lockout. The Celtics were again without star Paul Pierce for the matchup with the revamped Knicks featuring Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire.

Rondo did the offensive heavy lifting for the aging Big Three core in the matchup, scoring 31 points and dishing out 13 assists, but Anthony (37 points) proved to be too much for the Celtics’ defense. The All-Star forward rallied the Knicks from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, and the hosts held on after Kevin Garnett missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from the Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's boat was represented during his press conference December 24, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Raiders quarterback David Carr throws a pass against the Titans.
NFL
Raiders QB suffers broken leg December 24, 2016 | 9:17 PM
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount (29) and Dion Lewis (33) pose as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field after defeating the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the Jets December 24, 2016 | 7:41 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the huddle during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots rolling, Jets faltering as regular season nears end December 24, 2016 | 6:28 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
41 thoughts on the Patriots' dismantling of the Jets December 24, 2016 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in three quarters of work against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots close in on AFC top seed with 41-3 win over Jets December 24, 2016 | 4:14 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady pelts Jets with snowballs in 'TB Times' December 24, 2016 | 4:09 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown ahead of David Harris #52 of the New York Jets during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's perfectly weighted pass for another Patriots touchdown December 24, 2016 | 3:37 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/24/16 Patriots Matt Lengel makes 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Matt Lengel's score a touchdown with his first career catch December 24, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Watch Martellus Bennett climb the ladder to score against the Jets December 24, 2016 | 1:41 PM
NFL
Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs Patriots December 24, 2016 | 12:06 PM
Dont'a Hightower makes a tackle against the Ravens.
New England Patriots
Patriots inactives vs. Jets include Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola December 24, 2016 | 11:51 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Jets updates from Gillette Stadium December 24, 2016 | 11:25 AM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains at Loon Mountain ski resort in November, 2016.
Skiing
New Hampshire ski areas are ready for the holiday week December 24, 2016 | 10:30 AM
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after medical scare December 24, 2016 | 9:11 AM
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his winning overtime goal with Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Ryan Spooner (51) and David Backes (42) looking on during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Boston Bruins
After 2-0 lead, Bruins lose to Hurricanes in overtime December 24, 2016 | 12:36 AM
NFL
Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stuck for hours December 23, 2016 | 11:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder takes a shot over Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on December 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Celtics 117-112 December 23, 2016 | 11:30 PM
Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch plants Broncos running back Justin Forsett on Dec. 18, 2016 in Denver.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch still upset about false report on drug suspension December 23, 2016 | 6:02 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized, didn't travel with team December 23, 2016 | 5:40 PM
Frank Vatrano celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates against the Panthers on Dec. 22, 2016.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Welcome back, Frank Vatrano December 23, 2016 | 5:28 PM
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talks with quarterback Andrew Luck.
New England Patriots
Here are four games Patriots fans need to keep an eye on December 23, 2016 | 5:13 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Jets linebackers David Harris (52) and Darron Lee (50).
New England Patriots
Patriots’ keys to victory over the Jets December 23, 2016 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to four straight wins since their last meeting with the Jets.
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots still have something to play for against Jets December 23, 2016 | 4:59 PM
New York Jets running back Matt Forte during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
NFL
Matt Forte is doubtful for Jets vs. Patriots December 23, 2016 | 3:55 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots-Jets prediction roundup: Welcome to playoff scenario madness December 23, 2016 | 12:25 PM
Bob Neumeier has worked at CSN for seven years.
Media
Bob Neumeier, Sean McAdam to be let go by CSN December 23, 2016 | 11:39 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park after the loss in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS to the Indians.
Sports News
The top 10 moments of 2016 in Boston sports December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM
Sabres right wing Erik Burgdoerfer skates during third period as he makes his debut in the NHL on Dec. 5, 2016, in Washington.
NHL
A call-up's story: Years in the minors, four days in the NHL December 23, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates his assist, giving him 1,888 goals, second most in NHL history during the third period of play against the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Boston Bruins
Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2 in Panthers' loss to Bruins December 22, 2016 | 10:46 PM