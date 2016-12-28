This is why Gerald Green got another shot

What has perhaps kept Gerald Green a Celtic, or at least kept him in Brad Stevens’s positive regards, is his positive attitude and approach.

Green did not come back to Boston with delusions of grandeur. He came on a veteran’s minimum contract, expected to fill a role not only on the court but in the off times, relaying the experiences from 12 difficult professional years to his younger teammates.

Nothing is promised in the NBA, even for a 19-year-old who can jump out of the gym and land on Zakim Bridge as Green could 11 years ago when he was drafted by the Celtics in the first round. He’s 30 now, was considered a franchise cornerstone, was shipped to Minnesota, found himself playing in Russia, China, and the NBADL, working with 10-day contracts, one-year deals, and low-odd chances.

